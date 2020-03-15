TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Warmer;73;60;SSE;7;77%;65%;2
Abilene Dyess;Warmer;71;58;SSE;6;72%;66%;2
Alice;Clouds breaking;85;69;SE;12;71%;44%;4
Alpine;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;55;ESE;8;48%;6%;6
Amarillo;Warmer;71;48;SSE;12;71%;38%;4
Angleton;Rather cloudy;75;66;ESE;9;82%;36%;2
Arlington;Showers around;71;63;ESE;7;80%;81%;2
Austin;A morning shower;81;66;SE;4;69%;60%;2
Austin Bergstrom;A morning shower;81;67;SSE;8;76%;60%;2
Bay;Rather cloudy;79;67;ESE;8;84%;36%;2
Beaumont;Partly sunny;78;66;SE;7;71%;28%;4
Beeville;Rather cloudy;84;70;SE;10;72%;44%;2
Borger;Warmer;74;49;S;11;63%;37%;3
Bowie;Showers around;68;58;SE;4;85%;94%;1
Breckenridge;Showers around;74;62;SE;6;78%;81%;2
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;80;67;SE;6;73%;44%;2
Bridgeport;Showers around;71;59;SE;4;83%;87%;2
Brownsville;Clouds breaking;83;71;SE;12;72%;44%;6
Brownwood;Warmer;73;61;SSE;7;82%;53%;2
Burnet;A morning shower;76;65;SE;5;74%;58%;2
Canadian;Cloudy and warmer;72;50;SSE;9;74%;39%;2
Castroville;A morning shower;81;68;ESE;7;68%;61%;2
Childress;A shower or two;68;53;SSE;6;82%;83%;1
Cleburne;Showers around;72;62;ESE;8;90%;79%;2
College Station;Mostly cloudy;80;67;SE;8;73%;44%;2
Comanche;Warmer;72;62;SSE;7;86%;55%;2
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;77;64;SE;7;70%;41%;2
Corpus Christi;Clouds breaking;82;69;SE;15;76%;36%;4
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;74;64;ESE;8;77%;56%;2
Cotulla;Clouds breaking;86;67;ESE;9;72%;40%;4
Dalhart;Warmer;73;38;SSW;13;55%;16%;5
Dallas Love;Showers around;72;64;SE;5;80%;79%;1
Dallas Redbird;Showers around;70;63;SE;7;80%;78%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers around;72;61;ESE;6;81%;79%;1
Decatur;Showers around;69;61;SE;5;86%;85%;2
Del Rio;A morning shower;82;67;SE;11;71%;48%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A morning shower;80;65;ESE;12;74%;47%;2
Denton;Showers around;70;60;ESE;7;87%;92%;2
Dryden;A shower or two;77;64;ESE;9;73%;61%;2
Dumas;Warmer;71;44;S;13;69%;33%;5
Edinburg;Clouds breaking;87;70;SE;11;63%;44%;7
El Paso;Partly sunny;76;51;WSW;5;29%;1%;7
Ellington;Rather cloudy;76;66;ESE;9;80%;36%;2
Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;85;70;SE;8;68%;44%;5
Fort Hood;A morning shower;76;66;SE;7;77%;60%;2
Fort Worth;Showers around;71;61;ESE;6;87%;81%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;Showers around;69;61;ESE;6;79%;90%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Showers around;71;62;SE;5;80%;81%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers around;69;60;SSE;4;87%;79%;2
Fredericksburg;A morning shower;75;63;SE;6;74%;47%;2
Gainesville;Showers around;64;57;ESE;6;84%;87%;1
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;74;68;SE;10;87%;44%;2
Gatesville;Warmer;75;65;SE;6;77%;62%;2
Georgetown;A morning shower;78;66;SE;6;72%;60%;2
Giddings;Mainly cloudy;80;66;SE;6;70%;44%;2
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;68;57;E;5;76%;39%;2
Graham;Showers around;68;57;SE;4;84%;80%;2
Granbury;A shower or two;72;62;ESE;7;81%;79%;2
Grand Prairie;Showers around;72;63;ESE;7;89%;79%;2
Greenville;Showers around;70;61;ESE;7;78%;77%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;70;50;NNE;13;58%;15%;6
Hamilton;Warmer;74;63;SE;7;81%;55%;2
Harlingen;Clouds breaking;84;69;SE;14;73%;44%;7
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;78;66;SE;5;72%;44%;2
Hebbronville;Clouds breaking;83;67;SE;9;70%;44%;5
Henderson;Rather cloudy;72;59;E;5;71%;41%;2
Hereford;Warmer;71;48;S;9;69%;39%;4
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;73;65;ESE;8;78%;64%;2
Hondo;A morning shower;83;67;SE;9;67%;60%;2
Houston;Not as warm;75;66;SE;7;76%;37%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;78;67;ESE;9;74%;36%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mainly cloudy;77;67;ESE;9;74%;36%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;76;64;ESE;5;84%;36%;2
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;76;66;ESE;8;75%;35%;2
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;79;66;SE;6;69%;39%;2
Houston Hull;Mainly cloudy;79;67;ESE;9;76%;37%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;78;65;SE;8;73%;38%;2
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;77;66;SE;6;69%;44%;2
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;78;69;SE;12;87%;44%;2
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;73;62;E;5;71%;40%;2
Jasper;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;63;SE;5;68%;28%;2
Junction;Warmer;78;63;S;8;75%;43%;2
Kellyusa Airport;A morning shower;83;66;SE;8;76%;58%;2
Kerrville;A morning shower;77;63;SE;7;74%;45%;2
Killeen;A morning shower;76;66;SE;7;77%;60%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;A morning shower;77;65;SE;7;79%;62%;2
Kingsville Nas;Clouds breaking;84;69;SE;13;72%;44%;5
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;81;67;SE;6;77%;44%;2
Lago Vista;A morning shower;76;66;SE;6;77%;60%;2
Lancaster;Showers around;71;62;ESE;7;82%;77%;2
Laredo;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;69;SSE;10;60%;74%;2
Llano;Warmer;79;65;SE;5;69%;50%;2
Longview;Warmer;70;58;E;6;71%;39%;2
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;68;54;SSE;8;81%;39%;2
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;77;62;SE;5;73%;41%;2
Mcallen;Clouds breaking;87;71;SE;14;66%;41%;7
Mcgregor;A morning shower;76;64;SSE;6;80%;58%;2
Mckinney;Showers around;70;58;ESE;7;81%;83%;1
Mesquite;Showers around;70;62;ESE;6;85%;77%;2
Midland;Warmer;72;61;SSE;7;76%;48%;2
Midland Airpark;Warmer;72;61;SSE;7;76%;48%;2
Midlothian;Showers around;69;61;SE;4;92%;77%;2
Mineola;Warmer;71;59;E;6;80%;43%;2
Mineral Wells;Showers around;73;58;SE;5;77%;85%;2
Mount Pleasant;Showers around;68;57;E;5;82%;81%;2
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;74;60;E;5;72%;41%;2
New Braunfels;A morning shower;81;67;SE;9;73%;69%;2
Odessa;A shower or two;74;61;SE;8;73%;62%;2
Orange;Some sun;77;66;SE;6;67%;30%;5
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;77;68;ESE;12;81%;36%;2
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;75;63;ESE;5;72%;41%;2
Pampa;Warmer;71;48;S;13;67%;38%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Warmer;72;42;S;9;62%;38%;3
Paris;Showers around;65;56;E;8;79%;85%;1
Pecos;Warmer;78;58;ESE;4;57%;16%;5
Perryton;Warmer;70;46;SSE;11;73%;37%;4
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;69;49;S;8;74%;55%;2
Pleasanton;Mainly cloudy;84;66;SE;7;72%;44%;2
Port Aransas;Mainly cloudy;74;68;SE;10;90%;34%;2
Port Isabel;Clouds breaking;78;70;SE;12;82%;30%;5
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;77;69;ESE;9;79%;38%;2
Randolph AFB;A morning shower;82;66;SE;8;76%;60%;2
Robstown;Clouds breaking;82;69;SE;13;76%;44%;4
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;76;68;SE;10;86%;30%;2
Rocksprings;A morning shower;74;63;SE;10;82%;43%;2
San Angelo;Warmer;77;61;S;9;73%;48%;2
San Antonio;A morning shower;83;67;ESE;8;75%;52%;2
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SE;7;74%;51%;2
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;81;67;SE;9;67%;56%;2
Seminole;Warmer;73;54;SSE;6;67%;37%;2
Sherman-Denison;Showers around;64;58;ESE;7;85%;84%;1
Snyder;A shower or two;70;58;SSE;6;91%;66%;2
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;75;63;SE;10;72%;9%;2
Stephenville;A shower or two;72;60;SSE;4;78%;79%;2
Sulphur Springs;Showers around;67;59;E;7;78%;78%;1
Sweetwater;A shower or two;72;61;SSE;9;81%;64%;2
Temple;A morning shower;76;65;SE;8;80%;63%;2
Terrell;Showers around;71;61;E;7;84%;79%;2
Tyler;Warmer;73;61;E;7;67%;42%;2
Uvalde;A morning shower;79;65;ESE;7;78%;49%;2
Vernon;A shower or two;69;57;ESE;8;80%;81%;1
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;79;69;ESE;11;75%;44%;2
Waco;A morning shower;75;64;SE;7;77%;58%;2
Weslaco;Clouds breaking;86;70;SSE;12;62%;39%;7
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;80;67;ESE;9;75%;36%;2
Wichita Falls;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;56;ESE;5;85%;80%;1
Wink;Warmer;77;61;SE;6;68%;19%;5
Zapata;Some sun returning;87;70;SE;9;61%;44%;5
_____
