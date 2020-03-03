TX Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Periods of rain;52;38;WNW;16;88%;85%;1

Abilene Dyess;Periods of rain;52;36;WNW;16;79%;85%;1

Alice;A little rain;85;50;NNW;20;39%;58%;4

Alpine;Spotty showers;47;32;NW;16;79%;59%;3

Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;59;38;SSW;9;48%;2%;5

Angleton;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;50;NNW;12;71%;62%;1

Arlington;Downpours, cooler;53;43;N;14;77%;87%;1

Austin;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;49;N;10;65%;75%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;47;N;17;69%;75%;1

Bay;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;52;NNW;13;73%;60%;2

Beaumont;Rain and a t-storm;74;53;WNW;8;89%;85%;1

Beeville;Rain and a t-storm;82;52;NW;15;46%;70%;4

Borger;Plenty of sunshine;61;42;SSW;6;41%;5%;5

Bowie;Cooler with rain;58;41;NW;13;81%;87%;1

Breckenridge;Periods of rain;54;38;N;10;74%;79%;1

Brenham;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;50;WNW;10;78%;75%;1

Bridgeport;Cooler with rain;56;40;NW;12;81%;87%;1

Brownsville;Windy;87;54;NNW;24;48%;23%;7

Brownwood;Periods of rain;54;38;NNW;10;80%;79%;1

Burnet;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;44;NW;9;77%;79%;2

Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;S;6;42%;2%;5

Castroville;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;47;NNW;12;52%;67%;4

Childress;Cooler with a shower;55;36;W;10;56%;61%;3

Cleburne;Downpours, cooler;54;42;N;16;84%;87%;1

College Station;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;51;N;15;78%;82%;1

Comanche;Rain, heavy at times;53;41;NNW;10;90%;86%;1

Conroe;Heavy rain, t-storm;70;50;NNE;12;79%;77%;1

Corpus Christi;A touch of rain;85;49;NNW;20;46%;60%;5

Corsicana;Downpours, cooler;57;45;NW;12;74%;86%;1

Cotulla;A little a.m. rain;78;49;NNW;19;45%;66%;5

Dalhart;Plenty of sun;61;31;SW;10;33%;1%;5

Dallas Love;A soaking rain;57;46;N;17;80%;85%;1

Dallas Redbird;Downpours, cooler;57;45;NNW;20;81%;86%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Downpours, cooler;57;44;NNW;21;85%;85%;1

Decatur;Cooler with rain;53;40;N;10;79%;79%;1

Del Rio;A touch of rain;71;47;NNW;21;45%;66%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A little rain;69;44;NNW;22;47%;66%;5

Denton;Downpours, cooler;55;42;N;12;75%;86%;1

Dryden;A little a.m. rain;61;40;SE;15;60%;55%;5

Dumas;Plenty of sun;58;38;SSW;8;48%;2%;5

Edinburg;Increasingly windy;88;54;NW;17;32%;26%;7

El Paso;Plenty of sun;60;38;SSE;7;56%;1%;6

Ellington;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;52;NNW;12;80%;62%;1

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, windy;86;54;NW;17;30%;34%;6

Fort Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;46;N;17;80%;83%;1

Fort Worth;Downpours, cooler;55;42;N;13;75%;87%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Downpours, cooler;57;44;NNW;19;79%;85%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Rain, heavy at times;58;45;NNW;19;80%;85%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Rain, heavy at times;58;42;NNW;19;88%;86%;1

Fredericksburg;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;42;NW;12;68%;75%;2

Gainesville;Cooler with rain;55;41;N;11;76%;84%;1

Galveston;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;55;NNW;14;84%;61%;1

Gatesville;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;43;NW;9;79%;83%;1

Georgetown;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;47;NW;10;73%;81%;2

Giddings;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;49;NW;9;70%;75%;2

Gilmer;Downpours, cooler;56;46;NNE;9;76%;91%;1

Graham;A little rain;52;36;SSW;8;77%;60%;3

Granbury;Rain, heavy at times;55;42;N;9;76%;81%;2

Grand Prairie;Downpours, cooler;55;43;N;13;78%;87%;1

Greenville;Downpours, cooler;56;46;N;14;76%;86%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;43;32;E;20;90%;66%;3

Hamilton;Cooler with rain;55;42;NW;10;84%;86%;1

Harlingen;Sunshine and windy;86;51;NNW;19;40%;30%;7

Hearne;Rain and a t-storm;64;48;NNE;12;78%;66%;1

Hebbronville;Winds subsiding;80;49;N;17;36%;21%;7

Henderson;Heavy rain, cooler;57;46;NNE;10;76%;90%;2

Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;58;36;SSW;7;53%;2%;5

Hillsboro;Heavy rain;57;44;NNW;15;77%;87%;1

Hondo;A bit of rain;73;42;N;18;54%;68%;5

Houston;Rain and a t-storm;75;52;WNW;9;81%;73%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain, a thunderstorm;77;53;N;12;74%;62%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain and a t-storm;77;53;N;12;76%;70%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;48;N;9;79%;62%;1

Houston Clover;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;53;NNW;11;73%;62%;1

Houston Hooks;Rain and a t-storm;74;51;N;10;77%;71%;1

Houston Hull;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;50;N;12;76%;62%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Rain and a t-storm;75;53;N;11;79%;71%;1

Huntsville;Heavy rain, t-storm;66;50;W;8;80%;81%;1

Ingleside;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;51;NNW;17;56%;67%;4

Jacksonville;Heavy rain, cooler;57;47;NNE;11;79%;84%;1

Jasper;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;51;NNE;9;85%;89%;1

Junction;A little rain;60;39;NNW;14;80%;70%;1

Kellyusa Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;46;N;15;59%;75%;4

Kerrville;Cooler with rain;64;42;NNW;12;57%;75%;2

Killeen;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;46;N;17;80%;83%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;44;N;17;82%;83%;1

Kingsville Nas;A bit of rain;85;50;NNW;19;39%;59%;5

La Grange;Rain and a t-storm;75;51;WNW;10;65%;71%;1

Lago Vista;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;47;N;14;76%;75%;2

Lancaster;Downpours, cooler;54;45;N;17;73%;86%;1

Laredo;A little a.m. rain;81;50;NNW;17;32%;55%;5

Llano;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;44;NNW;10;73%;75%;1

Longview;Downpours, cooler;56;47;NNE;11;74%;91%;1

Lubbock;A little a.m. rain;52;35;S;6;68%;55%;5

Lufkin;Heavy rain, t-storm;64;49;N;13;86%;82%;1

Mcallen;Increasingly windy;90;53;NNW;19;29%;30%;7

Mcgregor;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;43;N;17;86%;84%;1

Mckinney;Downpours, cooler;57;41;N;17;81%;85%;1

Mesquite;Downpours, cooler;55;44;N;12;74%;87%;1

Midland;Morning rain;47;38;W;15;88%;86%;5

Midland Airpark;Morning rain;47;38;W;15;88%;86%;5

Midlothian;Rain, heavy at times;55;44;NNW;18;91%;86%;1

Mineola;Rain, heavy at times;56;44;NE;7;76%;85%;1

Mineral Wells;Rain, heavy at times;56;40;NW;16;81%;87%;1

Mount Pleasant;Rain, heavy at times;57;46;NE;9;76%;91%;1

Nacogdoches;Heavy rain, t-storm;59;48;WSW;9;77%;89%;1

New Braunfels;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;49;NW;14;64%;67%;4

Odessa;Morning rain;50;37;NNW;13;77%;73%;5

Orange;Rain and a t-storm;73;54;WSW;7;87%;84%;1

Palacios;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;51;NNW;15;65%;60%;2

Palestine;Heavy rain, cooler;59;47;N;12;78%;83%;1

Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;SW;6;46%;5%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;SSW;8;36%;2%;5

Paris;Cooler with rain;54;43;NNE;13;71%;90%;1

Pecos;Rain and drizzle;51;35;W;11;75%;74%;1

Perryton;Sunshine;59;36;SSW;10;38%;1%;5

Plainview;A little rain;50;33;SW;10;60%;57%;2

Pleasanton;Rain and a t-storm;76;45;NW;12;58%;74%;4

Port Aransas;Rain and a t-storm;76;53;WNW;12;69%;70%;4

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, windy;81;55;NNW;24;58%;24%;6

Port Lavaca;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;53;NW;13;63%;67%;2

Randolph AFB;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;48;N;16;64%;67%;4

Robstown;A touch of rain;84;49;NNW;18;42%;60%;5

Rockport;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;53;NW;12;65%;67%;2

Rocksprings;A touch of rain;59;42;NNW;13;68%;72%;2

San Angelo;Periods of rain;55;38;WNW;18;84%;81%;1

San Antonio;Rain and a t-storm;74;49;NNW;12;59%;67%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;45;N;14;57%;67%;5

San Marcos;Rain and a t-storm;72;48;NW;13;66%;67%;2

Seminole;A.M. rain, clearing;48;36;WSW;14;76%;87%;5

Sherman-Denison;Rain, breezy, cooler;56;43;NNW;15;79%;81%;1

Snyder;Very windy;47;37;NNE;22;79%;87%;1

Sonora;Cooler with rain;56;38;NNW;13;67%;74%;2

Stephenville;Rain, heavy at times;55;41;NW;17;86%;87%;1

Sulphur Springs;Rain, heavy at times;55;44;ENE;9;74%;80%;2

Sweetwater;Occasional rain;49;39;N;15;76%;81%;1

Temple;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;44;N;19;82%;83%;1

Terrell;Rain, some heavy;56;44;NE;10;74%;80%;1

Tyler;Rain, heavy at times;55;46;NNW;15;75%;86%;1

Uvalde;A little rain;71;45;NNW;12;51%;58%;4

Vernon;Cooler with rain;57;37;NW;10;58%;82%;1

Victoria;Rain and a t-storm;81;51;NW;14;65%;70%;5

Waco;Heavy rain;65;44;N;17;80%;84%;1

Weslaco;Increasingly windy;89;53;NW;16;37%;30%;7

Wharton;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;52;WNW;12;73%;61%;2

Wichita Falls;Cooler with rain;55;38;NW;11;79%;87%;1

Wink;Morning rain;49;34;SW;16;83%;80%;5

Zapata;Mostly sunny, nice;85;53;N;13;29%;13%;7

