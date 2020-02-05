TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;47;30;SW;9;57%;0%;4
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;46;29;WSW;9;48%;0%;4
Alice;Sunny;66;39;W;13;36%;8%;5
Alpine;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;37;W;14;51%;0%;5
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;48;25;WSW;12;39%;0%;4
Angleton;Mostly sunny;55;35;SE;12;50%;16%;4
Arlington;Mostly sunny;48;32;SW;9;48%;6%;4
Austin;Plenty of sun;58;38;W;8;35%;7%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Brilliant sunshine;59;32;WSW;10;40%;7%;4
Bay;Plenty of sun;57;38;S;12;52%;17%;4
Beaumont;Spotty showers;53;34;W;10;53%;60%;3
Beeville;Sunshine;62;40;NW;10;37%;10%;4
Borger;Mostly sunny;51;26;WSW;9;36%;0%;4
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;45;29;SW;6;64%;7%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;46;32;SW;6;61%;4%;4
Brenham;Mostly sunny;54;33;SSW;11;46%;13%;4
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;45;29;SW;6;60%;6%;4
Brownsville;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;NE;11;41%;8%;5
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;48;27;WSW;7;63%;8%;4
Burnet;Mostly sunny;53;34;WSW;8;44%;7%;4
Canadian;Mostly sunny;50;24;SW;8;37%;25%;4
Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;61;32;WSW;8;44%;8%;4
Childress;Mostly sunny;49;30;SW;9;41%;0%;4
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;48;32;SW;10;54%;7%;4
College Station;Mostly sunny;55;34;SW;12;44%;14%;4
Comanche;Mostly sunny;49;34;WSW;8;55%;7%;4
Conroe;Mostly sunny;52;29;WSW;11;46%;13%;4
Corpus Christi;Sunny;64;40;W;14;39%;10%;5
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;49;32;SW;11;44%;6%;4
Cotulla;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;SSW;9;35%;1%;4
Dalhart;Partly sunny;51;23;WNW;9;35%;1%;4
Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;49;34;WSW;10;47%;6%;4
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;49;35;SW;11;48%;6%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;48;32;WSW;12;53%;7%;4
Decatur;Sunny, but chilly;44;32;WSW;6;57%;7%;4
Del Rio;Sunny;65;35;NNW;9;40%;0%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Brilliant sunshine;63;32;NE;10;41%;1%;4
Denton;Sunny, but chilly;46;29;SW;10;54%;6%;4
Dryden;Sunny;59;37;W;11;48%;0%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny;48;24;W;11;41%;1%;4
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;70;45;E;12;30%;7%;5
El Paso;Partly sunny;55;35;W;13;35%;0%;4
Ellington;Breezy with sunshine;54;37;S;14;52%;15%;4
Falfurrias;Nice with sunshine;68;39;NNE;10;32%;7%;5
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;53;35;WSW;11;41%;7%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;48;32;SW;9;48%;6%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;48;33;WSW;10;53%;6%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;50;35;WSW;10;48%;6%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;49;31;SW;9;51%;7%;4
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;53;32;WSW;9;49%;7%;4
Gainesville;Sunny, but chilly;43;29;SW;8;59%;7%;4
Galveston;Winds subsiding;56;46;WSW;18;57%;17%;4
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;52;32;WSW;9;47%;6%;4
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;55;35;WSW;10;44%;7%;4
Giddings;Brilliant sunshine;54;34;SW;8;45%;13%;4
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, cold;45;30;SW;8;53%;11%;4
Graham;Mostly sunny;42;27;SW;6;73%;6%;4
Granbury;Mostly sunny;49;30;SW;8;51%;7%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;48;33;SW;10;46%;6%;4
Greenville;Plenty of sun;48;32;SW;9;45%;6%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;49;33;W;30;44%;0%;4
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;50;34;WSW;9;50%;6%;4
Harlingen;Breezy with sunshine;69;43;SSE;15;35%;7%;5
Hearne;Mostly sunny;51;29;WSW;10;47%;13%;4
Hebbronville;Plenty of sun;64;40;NE;11;34%;5%;5
Henderson;Clouds and sun, cold;46;29;WSW;9;49%;11%;4
Hereford;Mostly sunny;48;23;WSW;10;46%;0%;4
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;50;32;SW;10;51%;6%;4
Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;60;31;NW;10;38%;8%;4
Houston;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;36;WSW;15;44%;16%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunshine and breezy;55;38;S;15;47%;16%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;40;SSW;14;47%;16%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;54;35;N;11;52%;16%;4
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;55;37;S;13;46%;16%;4
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;34;SSW;15;49%;15%;4
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;35;S;14;51%;16%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Lots of sun, breezy;55;38;SSW;15;49%;14%;4
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;50;35;SW;9;48%;15%;4
Ingleside;Brilliant sunshine;62;46;W;13;45%;13%;5
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;46;32;WSW;9;49%;11%;4
Jasper;Cooler;49;30;W;8;55%;14%;3
Junction;Mostly sunny;55;29;WSW;7;49%;7%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;NW;9;39%;9%;4
Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;55;30;WSW;8;49%;7%;4
Killeen;Mostly sunny;53;35;WSW;11;41%;7%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;53;34;WSW;10;40%;7%;4
Kingsville Nas;Sunny;67;40;SSE;13;36%;8%;5
La Grange;Sunny;55;33;SSW;8;45%;13%;4
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;53;36;WSW;8;43%;7%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;48;32;SW;10;48%;6%;4
Laredo;Mostly sunny;68;41;ENE;12;38%;2%;5
Llano;Mostly sunny;55;31;W;8;49%;8%;4
Longview;Periods of sun;45;31;WSW;10;50%;11%;4
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;46;26;WSW;8;52%;0%;4
Lufkin;Partly sunny;50;30;SW;10;58%;12%;4
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;72;46;S;13;30%;7%;5
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;52;31;WSW;10;46%;6%;4
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;47;30;WSW;10;56%;6%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;47;32;SW;10;47%;6%;4
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;48;33;WSW;11;59%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;48;33;WSW;11;59%;0%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;48;32;SW;10;53%;6%;4
Mineola;Sunshine and cold;46;29;SW;10;50%;12%;4
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;48;28;SW;8;56%;6%;4
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;30;SW;11;52%;12%;4
Nacogdoches;Periods of sun;48;27;WSW;10;49%;12%;4
New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;WNW;9;43%;8%;4
Odessa;Plenty of sun;47;32;WSW;11;74%;0%;4
Orange;Spotty showers;52;34;W;8;55%;60%;3
Palacios;Sunny and breezy;57;42;WNW;16;48%;16%;4
Palestine;Mostly sunny;47;29;SW;9;47%;12%;4
Pampa;Mostly sunny;48;27;W;11;36%;0%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;52;26;WSW;9;35%;0%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;28;WSW;11;57%;12%;4
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;51;33;W;11;70%;0%;4
Perryton;Partly sunny;47;27;WSW;10;42%;26%;4
Plainview;Mostly sunny;46;22;WSW;10;53%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;60;29;SSW;7;41%;10%;4
Port Aransas;Plenty of sunshine;61;52;NW;12;45%;13%;5
Port Isabel;Sunny;65;50;NNE;13;42%;8%;5
Port Lavaca;Sunny;59;42;W;11;48%;15%;4
Randolph AFB;Plenty of sun;59;35;WNW;10;39%;9%;4
Robstown;Sunshine;64;39;W;13;38%;10%;5
Rockport;Sunny;63;47;NW;10;40%;13%;5
Rocksprings;Plenty of sun;52;36;W;10;57%;0%;4
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;51;31;SW;10;59%;0%;4
San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;SW;8;42%;8%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;59;33;WNW;9;40%;10%;4
San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;59;33;W;9;41%;7%;4
Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;47;29;W;9;64%;0%;4
Sherman-Denison;Sunny, not as cold;44;30;SW;9;62%;6%;4
Snyder;Mostly sunny;41;27;SW;7;79%;0%;4
Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;51;29;WSW;8;62%;1%;4
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;49;32;WSW;8;50%;7%;4
Sulphur Springs;Sunny, but chilly;46;31;SW;11;51%;12%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;43;32;SW;9;76%;0%;4
Temple;Mostly sunny;53;31;WSW;12;44%;6%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny;47;30;SW;10;46%;7%;4
Tyler;Sunshine and cold;46;32;SW;11;47%;12%;4
Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;60;31;SW;8;48%;1%;4
Vernon;Sunlit, not as cold;45;26;WSW;9;58%;0%;4
Victoria;Sunny;60;36;W;11;45%;14%;4
Waco;Mostly sunny;52;30;WSW;11;43%;6%;4
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;69;47;ESE;11;30%;7%;5
Wharton;Plenty of sunshine;54;35;SSE;12;53%;16%;4
Wichita Falls;Sunny;44;27;SW;6;64%;4%;4
Wink;Sunny;51;30;WSW;11;53%;0%;4
Zapata;Sunny and nice;67;42;SE;10;34%;4%;5
