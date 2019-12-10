TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;55;33;SSE;10;49%;1%;3
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;50;34;SSE;10;53%;1%;3
Alice;Mostly sunny;64;39;ENE;10;48%;9%;4
Alpine;Mostly sunny;56;40;SSW;9;69%;0%;4
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;56;35;SSW;16;63%;1%;3
Angleton;Mostly sunny;60;41;NNE;11;55%;9%;3
Arlington;Plenty of sun;54;34;SSE;6;51%;2%;3
Austin;Plenty of sun;60;38;ENE;3;44%;2%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;60;31;ENE;7;46%;0%;3
Bay;Mostly sunny;62;40;NNE;9;60%;10%;3
Beaumont;Partly sunny;59;39;NE;9;55%;8%;3
Beeville;Mostly sunny;64;41;ENE;8;53%;11%;4
Borger;Mostly sunny;59;38;SSW;13;55%;1%;3
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;58;33;SSE;6;50%;2%;3
Breckenridge;Plenty of sun;57;34;SSE;7;56%;2%;3
Brenham;Mostly sunny;58;33;E;6;55%;3%;3
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;SSE;5;50%;2%;3
Brownsville;Cooler;62;48;NW;11;70%;23%;3
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;SSE;6;60%;2%;3
Burnet;Plenty of sun;56;31;SE;5;50%;2%;3
Canadian;Mostly sunny;57;37;S;13;61%;2%;3
Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;61;32;E;6;52%;1%;3
Childress;Mostly sunny;58;34;S;14;50%;1%;3
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;SE;6;61%;2%;3
College Station;Mostly sunny;59;35;ENE;8;48%;3%;3
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;SSE;6;53%;3%;3
Conroe;Mostly sunny;59;35;E;6;50%;5%;3
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;62;41;NNE;12;56%;11%;4
Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;56;33;SE;5;54%;1%;3
Cotulla;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;E;5;45%;2%;4
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;56;31;SW;15;53%;1%;3
Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;SE;4;46%;2%;3
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;56;37;SE;5;48%;2%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;55;35;SE;6;47%;2%;3
Decatur;Plenty of sun;53;34;SSE;7;54%;2%;3
Del Rio;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;SE;6;55%;1%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sunshine;58;34;SE;6;57%;1%;4
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;SSE;7;56%;2%;3
Dryden;Mostly sunny;55;34;ESE;7;82%;0%;3
Dumas;Mostly sunny;56;32;SSW;14;66%;1%;3
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;65;44;NE;8;55%;13%;4
El Paso;Partly sunny;57;38;W;5;68%;0%;3
Ellington;Mostly sunny;59;39;NE;10;53%;7%;3
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;61;42;NE;7;58%;11%;4
Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;ESE;4;48%;0%;3
Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;55;35;SSE;6;48%;2%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;SSE;7;52%;2%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;57;40;SSE;6;45%;2%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;55;33;SSE;4;54%;2%;3
Fredericksburg;Plenty of sunshine;56;29;SSE;5;57%;2%;3
Gainesville;Sunny;54;33;SSE;7;58%;2%;3
Galveston;Winds subsiding;59;47;NE;17;62%;12%;3
Gatesville;Plenty of sun;55;30;SE;5;56%;2%;3
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;SE;6;50%;0%;3
Giddings;Mostly sunny;57;35;E;5;52%;4%;3
Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;ESE;4;60%;5%;3
Graham;Plenty of sunshine;55;31;SSE;6;60%;2%;3
Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;SSE;5;57%;2%;3
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;SE;6;59%;2%;3
Greenville;Plenty of sun;55;32;SE;4;55%;2%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;50;33;SW;21;72%;0%;3
Hamilton;Plenty of sun;56;30;SSE;6;55%;2%;3
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;44;NW;14;62%;18%;4
Hearne;Mostly sunny;57;33;E;6;52%;3%;3
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;61;39;E;6;52%;10%;4
Henderson;Plenty of sun;53;30;ESE;5;58%;5%;3
Hereford;Mostly sunny;55;34;SSW;13;66%;1%;3
Hillsboro;Plenty of sun;55;32;SE;5;59%;2%;3
Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;61;33;ENE;6;45%;1%;3
Houston;Mostly sunny;58;41;ENE;8;54%;7%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;60;39;NE;11;50%;7%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;60;44;NE;7;47%;6%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;59;36;NE;8;55%;7%;3
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;60;40;NE;10;49%;8%;3
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;59;35;NE;7;51%;6%;3
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;60;35;NE;10;54%;6%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;60;38;NE;10;51%;6%;3
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;57;35;E;5;53%;3%;3
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;59;43;NE;11;69%;14%;4
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;55;34;ESE;5;53%;6%;3
Jasper;Mostly sunny;57;34;ENE;7;56%;4%;3
Junction;Plenty of sunshine;61;26;SE;4;51%;4%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;61;30;NE;6;45%;1%;3
Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;59;28;SE;5;56%;2%;3
Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;ESE;4;48%;0%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sun;57;34;ESE;5;52%;0%;3
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;63;39;NNW;10;54%;12%;4
La Grange;Mostly sunny;59;33;E;6;53%;4%;3
Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;E;4;52%;2%;3
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;SE;5;56%;2%;3
Laredo;Sunny;63;40;ESE;6;54%;2%;4
Llano;Plenty of sunshine;59;29;SE;4;55%;2%;3
Longview;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;ESE;5;57%;5%;3
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;55;36;S;12;73%;1%;3
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;57;32;ENE;6;51%;5%;3
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;66;45;N;10;51%;13%;4
Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;ESE;5;54%;0%;3
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;SE;5;51%;3%;3
Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;SE;5;55%;2%;3
Midland;Mostly sunny;54;35;S;10;70%;0%;3
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;54;35;S;10;70%;0%;3
Midlothian;Plenty of sun;54;33;SE;3;56%;2%;3
Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;ESE;4;57%;5%;3
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;55;31;SE;7;50%;2%;3
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;ESE;5;56%;4%;3
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;56;30;E;5;54%;6%;3
New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;ENE;7;48%;1%;3
Odessa;Mostly sunny;54;35;S;11;76%;0%;3
Orange;Partly sunny;58;35;NE;8;58%;7%;3
Palacios;Mostly sunny;60;39;NNE;13;56%;11%;4
Palestine;Mostly sunny;56;32;ESE;5;56%;6%;3
Pampa;Mostly sunny;56;35;SSW;16;58%;1%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;58;35;SSW;14;57%;1%;3
Paris;Plenty of sun;52;30;SE;6;58%;4%;3
Pecos;Mostly sunny;54;34;SE;4;84%;0%;3
Perryton;Mostly sunny;57;36;SSW;15;67%;1%;3
Plainview;Mostly sunny;51;32;SSW;11;78%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;60;30;ENE;5;51%;1%;4
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;59;50;ENE;11;67%;15%;4
Port Isabel;Cooler;60;53;N;15;70%;35%;3
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;61;42;ENE;9;60%;9%;4
Randolph AFB;Plenty of sun;60;33;NE;8;45%;1%;3
Robstown;Mostly sunny;59;40;NNW;9;60%;11%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny;61;46;ENE;9;62%;12%;4
Rocksprings;Sunny;57;34;SSE;6;62%;2%;3
San Angelo;Plenty of sun;60;32;SSE;6;57%;1%;3
San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;ENE;7;48%;1%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;NE;6;44%;1%;3
San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;59;31;E;7;52%;0%;3
Seminole;Mostly sunny;53;33;S;9;74%;2%;3
Sherman-Denison;Sunshine;54;36;SSE;6;47%;3%;3
Snyder;Mostly sunny;52;33;S;10;80%;1%;3
Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;58;32;SSE;7;68%;3%;3
Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;57;29;SSE;4;46%;2%;3
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;SE;5;55%;6%;3
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;54;36;S;10;67%;1%;3
Temple;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;E;6;55%;0%;3
Terrell;Plenty of sun;55;32;SE;5;55%;2%;3
Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;ESE;6;55%;5%;3
Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;E;4;60%;2%;4
Vernon;Mostly sunny;58;34;S;10;45%;1%;3
Victoria;Mostly sunny;61;39;ENE;8;57%;7%;4
Waco;Plenty of sun;56;31;ESE;5;52%;2%;3
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;63;45;NNE;8;56%;14%;4
Wharton;Mostly sunny;59;36;ENE;8;65%;8%;3
Wichita Falls;Sunshine;57;33;SSE;9;44%;2%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny;55;35;SSE;8;75%;0%;3
Zapata;Mostly sunny;64;39;E;6;55%;6%;4
