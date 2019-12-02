TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;69;37;NNW;11;35%;0%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;70;34;NNW;10;34%;0%;3
Alice;Mostly sunny;77;51;S;6;46%;4%;4
Alpine;Sunshine and mild;74;44;SW;9;29%;0%;4
Amarillo;Plenty of sun;63;35;SSE;8;43%;0%;3
Angleton;Mostly sunny;71;49;SW;5;58%;3%;4
Arlington;Brilliant sunshine;69;40;N;7;50%;2%;3
Austin;Mostly sunny;73;46;NW;4;38%;1%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, nice;74;44;NW;10;43%;1%;3
Bay;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;50;SW;5;58%;4%;4
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;69;45;SW;5;61%;3%;3
Beeville;Mostly sunny;77;52;S;6;61%;4%;4
Borger;Sunny and mild;63;37;SE;5;44%;0%;3
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;NNW;6;48%;2%;3
Breckenridge;Sunny;70;36;N;8;48%;1%;3
Brenham;Mostly sunny;70;44;SSW;6;56%;6%;3
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;68;35;NNW;6;44%;1%;3
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;77;59;S;7;63%;12%;4
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, mild;73;35;N;9;49%;0%;3
Burnet;Mostly sunny;72;41;N;8;49%;1%;3
Canadian;Sunny and mild;64;29;NNW;7;48%;2%;3
Castroville;Mostly sunny;73;43;NW;6;52%;1%;4
Childress;Plenty of sunshine;68;35;NW;10;42%;1%;3
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;70;40;N;8;57%;2%;3
College Station;Brilliant sunshine;70;45;SW;8;46%;8%;3
Comanche;Mostly sunny, milder;73;40;N;10;46%;1%;3
Conroe;Mostly sunny;69;43;SSW;6;57%;5%;3
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;S;8;51%;3%;4
Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;NNW;10;54%;4%;3
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;76;46;W;5;44%;0%;4
Dalhart;Sunny and mild;64;31;SW;8;38%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Brilliant sunshine;69;42;NNW;7;42%;2%;3
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;69;41;NNW;9;42%;2%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Brilliant sunshine;68;40;NNW;9;43%;2%;3
Decatur;Plenty of sun;67;39;N;6;51%;1%;3
Del Rio;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;NW;3;38%;0%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;NW;4;39%;0%;4
Denton;Plenty of sun;67;36;NNW;8;55%;2%;3
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;43;NNW;6;47%;0%;4
Dumas;Sunny and mild;62;33;ESE;8;47%;0%;3
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;77;57;SSE;6;61%;7%;4
El Paso;Partly sunny;64;45;W;6;41%;0%;3
Ellington;Mostly sunny;68;50;SW;5;51%;3%;3
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;78;52;SSE;5;56%;5%;4
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, milder;73;41;NNW;8;39%;2%;3
Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;N;7;46%;2%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;NNW;9;43%;2%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and warmer;73;45;NNW;9;36%;2%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and warmer;71;37;NNW;8;45%;2%;3
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;72;38;NW;8;46%;0%;4
Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;64;35;NNW;7;57%;2%;3
Galveston;Mostly sunny;67;56;SW;6;64%;3%;4
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;40;N;8;50%;1%;3
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;72;42;NW;8;50%;1%;3
Giddings;Mostly sunny;70;42;SSW;7;56%;9%;3
Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;WNW;6;62%;5%;3
Graham;Sunshine;66;34;N;6;55%;2%;3
Granbury;Mostly sunny;72;37;NNW;7;52%;1%;3
Grand Prairie;Sunny;68;40;N;8;51%;2%;3
Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;NNW;7;55%;4%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;60;42;WSW;23;42%;0%;4
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;40;N;9;48%;1%;3
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;76;56;S;8;61%;10%;4
Hearne;Mostly sunny;70;40;SSW;7;61%;11%;3
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;76;50;S;5;56%;6%;4
Henderson;Sunshine;66;37;W;7;60%;6%;3
Hereford;Mostly sunny, mild;65;34;SSE;7;42%;0%;3
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;40;N;8;54%;2%;3
Hondo;Mostly sunny, nice;74;43;NNW;7;42%;1%;4
Houston;Mostly sunny;69;48;SSW;5;55%;4%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;69;50;SW;7;50%;4%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;71;50;SW;2;45%;4%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;70;45;N;3;58%;3%;4
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;69;47;SW;5;54%;3%;4
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;69;45;SSW;5;47%;5%;3
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;71;47;SW;6;50%;4%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;69;47;SW;6;51%;4%;3
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;67;45;SSW;6;55%;4%;3
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;73;54;S;6;57%;4%;4
Jacksonville;Sunshine;65;42;W;7;57%;7%;3
Jasper;Mostly sunny;65;41;SW;5;64%;3%;3
Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;76;36;NNE;8;36%;0%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;NW;6;44%;1%;4
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, mild;73;39;NNW;8;49%;0%;4
Killeen;Mostly sunny, milder;73;41;NNW;8;39%;2%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;39;NNW;8;42%;2%;3
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;77;51;SSE;7;51%;4%;4
La Grange;Mostly sunny, nice;72;43;SSW;6;59%;7%;3
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;71;43;NNW;6;43%;1%;3
Lancaster;Sunny;68;40;N;8;54%;3%;3
Laredo;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;SW;6;53%;1%;4
Llano;Mostly sunny, nice;73;38;NNW;7;50%;0%;3
Longview;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;WNW;7;60%;6%;3
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;68;36;ESE;10;41%;0%;3
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;66;41;SSW;6;54%;5%;3
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;77;58;SSE;7;56%;8%;4
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;71;41;NNW;9;45%;2%;3
Mckinney;Sunny;66;36;NNW;8;50%;3%;3
Mesquite;Sunny;67;39;N;7;56%;3%;3
Midland;Partly sunny;73;39;NE;10;36%;0%;3
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;73;39;NE;10;36%;0%;3
Midlothian;Brilliant sunshine;68;39;NNW;7;51%;2%;3
Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;NW;8;60%;4%;3
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;37;NNW;8;42%;2%;3
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;65;37;NW;7;57%;3%;3
Nacogdoches;Sunny;65;38;WSW;7;60%;6%;3
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, nice;73;45;W;8;53%;0%;4
Odessa;Partly sunny, warmer;73;39;E;9;42%;0%;3
Orange;Mostly sunny;67;47;WSW;5;62%;3%;3
Palacios;Mostly sunny;71;52;SW;7;56%;3%;4
Palestine;Sunshine;66;39;WSW;6;57%;6%;3
Pampa;Sunny and mild;62;36;NE;8;44%;1%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine;62;32;SW;6;45%;2%;3
Paris;Sunny;63;37;NNW;7;58%;3%;3
Pecos;Partly sunny, warmer;75;38;WNW;9;41%;0%;3
Perryton;Sunshine and mild;61;31;NNW;7;51%;2%;3
Plainview;Mostly sunny;65;32;SE;9;45%;0%;3
Pleasanton;Sunshine, pleasant;73;44;W;5;56%;0%;4
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;70;59;SSW;5;65%;4%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;73;61;S;7;65%;12%;4
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;72;52;SSW;6;59%;4%;4
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;73;44;NW;8;45%;0%;4
Robstown;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;S;6;49%;4%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny;71;57;SSW;5;59%;4%;4
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, mild;71;41;N;8;46%;0%;4
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, mild;75;38;N;11;35%;0%;3
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;73;46;W;7;50%;1%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, nice;73;45;NW;6;45%;1%;4
San Marcos;Mostly sunny, nice;72;44;W;8;54%;1%;4
Seminole;Partly sunny;71;39;ESE;10;37%;0%;3
Sherman-Denison;Abundant sunshine;64;38;NNW;7;48%;3%;3
Snyder;Mostly sunny;68;39;NE;9;52%;0%;3
Sonora;Mostly sunny, nice;73;37;NNE;9;47%;0%;4
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, mild;71;38;NNW;8;38%;1%;3
Sulphur Springs;Sunshine;66;37;NW;8;57%;3%;3
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;68;42;NE;11;44%;0%;3
Temple;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;39;N;10;47%;2%;3
Terrell;Sunshine;67;39;N;8;56%;3%;3
Tyler;Brilliant sunshine;67;39;WNW;9;55%;5%;3
Uvalde;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;NNW;5;54%;0%;4
Vernon;Mild with sunshine;66;35;NNW;8;50%;3%;3
Victoria;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;SSW;6;61%;4%;4
Waco;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;40;NNW;9;44%;2%;3
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;S;6;63%;7%;4
Wharton;Mostly sunny;70;47;SSW;6;63%;3%;4
Wichita Falls;Brilliant sunshine;64;36;NW;7;47%;1%;3
Wink;Partly sunny, milder;75;38;ENE;8;40%;0%;3
Zapata;Sunshine and nice;76;51;SE;5;56%;4%;4
