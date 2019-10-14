TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Variable clouds;86;49;NNE;12;52%;44%;2
Abilene Dyess;Variable clouds;85;49;NNE;12;47%;44%;2
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SE;9;63%;33%;6
Alpine;A t-storm in spots;78;47;NNE;6;72%;72%;2
Amarillo;Cooler with sunshine;68;38;ENE;16;37%;2%;5
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;89;70;SSE;8;76%;55%;4
Arlington;A t-storm in spots;86;54;NNE;8;69%;73%;4
Austin;A t-storm in spots;91;62;E;4;66%;77%;3
Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;90;62;NE;9;70%;82%;3
Bay;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSE;7;78%;55%;5
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SSW;7;84%;84%;3
Beeville;Mostly sunny;96;69;SSE;7;64%;33%;5
Borger;Sunny and cooler;69;40;ENE;12;35%;2%;5
Bowie;Variable clouds;87;47;NNE;8;66%;55%;4
Breckenridge;Variable cloudiness;89;52;NNE;8;53%;41%;3
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;90;64;SE;8;75%;81%;3
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;88;50;NNE;7;60%;55%;3
Brownsville;Partly sunny;94;74;SE;10;69%;10%;5
Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;85;55;NNE;7;70%;73%;2
Burnet;A t-storm in spots;87;58;NNE;7;71%;73%;3
Canadian;Sunny and cooler;70;37;NE;13;39%;2%;4
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;95;63;E;6;63%;55%;5
Childress;Partly sunny, cooler;72;42;NNE;16;47%;8%;5
Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;87;54;NNE;9;74%;65%;2
College Station;A t-storm in spots;86;62;SSE;8;82%;79%;3
Comanche;A t-storm in spots;86;53;NNE;8;69%;73%;2
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;87;68;W;6;79%;81%;3
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;93;70;SE;11;67%;32%;6
Corsicana;A t-storm, warmer;85;56;NNW;9;75%;80%;2
Cotulla;Clouds and sun, hot;98;68;SE;6;56%;38%;5
Dalhart;Sunny and cooler;68;33;E;19;33%;0%;5
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;87;53;N;7;69%;76%;4
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;86;53;N;10;72%;76%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;86;54;N;10;70%;76%;4
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;87;51;NNE;9;59%;55%;3
Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;93;65;NNE;5;59%;55%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;92;63;NE;6;62%;55%;4
Denton;Warmer;88;51;NNE;9;67%;66%;4
Dryden;A t-storm in spots;88;59;NNE;5;66%;74%;2
Dumas;Sunny and cooler;66;37;E;13;40%;0%;5
Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SE;9;61%;16%;6
El Paso;Partly sunny;78;56;NE;6;59%;30%;5
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;89;72;S;7;74%;55%;4
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SE;7;61%;20%;6
Fort Hood;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;57;WSW;8;76%;80%;2
Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;88;53;NNE;9;64%;64%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Humid and warmer;88;53;NNE;10;66%;58%;4
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;89;54;N;10;63%;64%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;88;53;N;9;68%;64%;4
Fredericksburg;A shower or t-storm;87;56;NE;7;74%;86%;4
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;85;47;NNE;8;71%;55%;4
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;87;75;S;10;80%;55%;4
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;86;58;NNW;7;72%;74%;2
Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;89;60;N;8;69%;74%;3
Giddings;A t-storm in spots;90;63;NE;7;71%;79%;3
Gilmer;A t-storm, warmer;79;52;N;5;95%;91%;1
Graham;Variable cloudiness;88;48;NNE;8;57%;55%;4
Granbury;A t-storm in spots;88;55;NNE;8;60%;64%;2
Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;86;53;NNE;8;71%;76%;4
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;86;52;NNE;7;71%;81%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with some sun;73;44;N;18;66%;44%;5
Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;85;54;N;7;71%;73%;2
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;11;65%;13%;6
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;88;61;ENE;7;76%;76%;2
Hebbronville;Sunshine and warm;94;70;SE;7;61%;30%;6
Henderson;A t-storm, warmer;80;55;W;6;91%;87%;2
Hereford;Sunny and cooler;69;37;ENE;11;38%;4%;5
Hillsboro;A t-storm, warmer;86;55;N;9;69%;80%;2
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;94;63;NNE;7;59%;55%;5
Houston;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SSW;6;75%;80%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;89;73;S;9;71%;57%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;89;71;N;3;75%;82%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;70;S;5;80%;55%;5
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;90;74;S;7;71%;55%;4
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SE;6;76%;79%;5
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;89;69;S;8;80%;57%;5
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;88;70;SE;8;76%;80%;5
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;86;62;NNW;7;85%;80%;3
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, warm;91;71;SE;10;71%;31%;6
Jacksonville;A t-storm, warmer;80;56;WSW;6;91%;84%;2
Jasper;Showers and t-storms;84;66;SSW;4;89%;97%;2
Junction;A t-storm in spots;87;58;SSW;6;66%;73%;3
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;95;62;ENE;6;61%;55%;4
Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;89;57;NNE;8;71%;82%;5
Killeen;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;57;WSW;8;76%;80%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;85;58;WSW;8;74%;73%;3
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;SE;10;62%;27%;6
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;92;64;SE;7;71%;82%;3
Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;85;58;ESE;5;78%;76%;3
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;85;53;NNE;8;76%;76%;3
Laredo;Unseasonably hot;98;74;SE;9;54%;30%;6
Llano;A t-storm in spots;89;60;N;6;67%;73%;3
Longview;A t-storm, warmer;80;55;WNW;5;91%;83%;2
Lubbock;Partly sunny, nice;77;42;NE;10;51%;13%;5
Lufkin;A t-storm, warmer;81;63;SSW;7;90%;85%;2
Mcallen;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;12;58%;16%;6
Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;84;57;WSW;9;79%;73%;3
Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;86;49;NNE;9;69%;73%;4
Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;86;52;NNE;7;75%;73%;4
Midland;Partly sunny;84;50;NE;9;52%;44%;4
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;84;50;NE;9;52%;44%;4
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;85;52;NW;7;78%;76%;2
Mineola;Showers and t-storms;80;52;NNW;6;90%;92%;2
Mineral Wells;Mainly cloudy, humid;89;49;NNE;9;65%;55%;3
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;51;N;5;89%;86%;1
Nacogdoches;A t-storm, warmer;80;60;WSW;6;90%;86%;2
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;94;61;E;8;67%;80%;4
Odessa;Variable cloudiness;83;50;NE;8;58%;44%;2
Orange;A shower or t-storm;86;71;SSW;6;80%;85%;3
Palacios;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;10;70%;44%;5
Palestine;A t-storm, warmer;80;56;SW;5;85%;85%;2
Pampa;Sunny and cooler;68;38;NE;16;38%;1%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler with sunshine;68;36;NE;16;40%;2%;5
Paris;A shower or t-storm;80;48;N;6;80%;84%;1
Pecos;Partly sunny;83;51;NE;7;55%;44%;4
Perryton;Cooler with sunshine;68;37;ENE;11;41%;1%;4
Plainview;Not as warm;70;35;NE;11;45%;6%;5
Pleasanton;Sun and clouds, warm;95;63;SE;6;65%;44%;4
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;88;75;SSE;10;78%;27%;6
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;76;SSE;11;72%;10%;6
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;9;71%;44%;5
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;93;63;E;7;67%;81%;3
Robstown;Mostly sunny;94;70;SE;9;64%;32%;6
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;89;74;SSE;9;73%;32%;6
Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;85;56;ENE;8;73%;74%;4
San Angelo;Cloudy;88;53;NNE;8;58%;55%;2
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;95;63;ESE;7;65%;55%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun;96;65;E;6;60%;44%;4
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;93;62;E;9;66%;79%;3
Seminole;Partly sunny;81;44;ENE;7;51%;42%;5
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;50;NNE;8;75%;55%;3
Snyder;Some sunshine;83;48;NE;10;58%;42%;5
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;85;55;NNE;8;71%;66%;2
Stephenville;A thick cloud cover;86;52;N;8;65%;55%;2
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm, warmer;84;52;N;7;81%;92%;1
Sweetwater;Variable cloudiness;83;49;NNE;10;55%;44%;2
Temple;A t-storm in spots;85;57;SSW;9;78%;73%;2
Terrell;A t-storm, warmer;84;53;NNE;7;75%;85%;3
Tyler;A t-storm, warmer;81;56;WNW;7;89%;91%;1
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;94;62;ENE;5;67%;55%;5
Vernon;Partly sunny;80;46;NNE;11;44%;11%;5
Victoria;Partly sunny;93;69;SSE;8;70%;44%;5
Waco;A t-storm in spots;85;57;WSW;9;76%;73%;3
Weslaco;Sunshine and warm;95;73;SE;9;61%;17%;6
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;90;68;SSE;7;77%;55%;5
Wichita Falls;Clouds breaking;81;46;NNE;13;60%;15%;4
Wink;Some sunshine;85;49;ESE;8;49%;44%;4
Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;SE;7;60%;30%;6
