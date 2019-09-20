TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;92;71;SSE;17;53%;36%;7
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, breezy;90;72;SSE;17;52%;38%;7
Alice;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;ESE;13;66%;44%;8
Alpine;Some sun;84;64;E;5;70%;70%;7
Amarillo;Showers and t-storms;85;64;SSW;15;60%;82%;5
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;10;75%;55%;6
Arlington;Clouds and sun;91;74;SSE;10;65%;32%;5
Austin;Clouds and sun;94;73;SSE;7;61%;44%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny intervals;94;71;SSE;11;67%;44%;5
Bay;A t-storm in spots;89;77;ESE;9;78%;55%;5
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ESE;7;78%;51%;6
Beeville;A shower or t-storm;94;73;ESE;9;67%;60%;6
Borger;Showers and t-storms;88;66;SSW;12;60%;82%;6
Bowie;Clouds and sun;90;70;SSE;13;71%;33%;6
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;SSE;11;56%;43%;7
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;7;73%;51%;4
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SSE;12;65%;21%;5
Brownsville;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;ESE;9;70%;44%;6
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;91;69;SSE;12;60%;19%;7
Burnet;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;8;67%;36%;4
Canadian;Some sun, a t-storm;88;68;SSW;14;66%;80%;6
Castroville;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;9;65%;30%;6
Childress;A shower or t-storm;81;66;WSW;15;79%;81%;4
Cleburne;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;10;71%;30%;5
College Station;Clouds and sun;90;75;SE;11;73%;39%;5
Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;SSE;11;60%;19%;6
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;6;75%;55%;4
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ESE;14;69%;48%;6
Corsicana;Partly sunny;91;74;SSE;9;66%;25%;5
Cotulla;Partly sunny, hot;98;74;SE;12;57%;28%;6
Dalhart;Sunshine, warm;91;53;SSW;16;49%;33%;6
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, humid;92;76;SSE;13;63%;32%;6
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, breezy;91;73;SSE;14;65%;33%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;91;74;SSE;15;65%;31%;5
Decatur;Some sun, humid;89;73;S;10;66%;21%;5
Del Rio;Partly sunny, hot;97;75;SE;16;55%;13%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, hot;96;73;SE;16;57%;12%;7
Denton;Some sun, humid;90;74;SSE;11;69%;32%;5
Dryden;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;73;SE;13;60%;64%;8
Dumas;Showers and t-storms;88;60;SSW;13;54%;82%;6
Edinburg;Partly sunny;95;76;ESE;9;61%;33%;8
El Paso;Mostly sunny;88;68;WSW;5;43%;40%;7
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SE;10;74%;55%;5
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;94;74;ESE;8;62%;33%;8
Fort Hood;Some sun, humid;92;71;SSE;12;66%;36%;5
Fort Worth;Clouds and sunshine;91;73;SSE;10;64%;15%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sunshine;91;75;SSE;15;66%;16%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Some sun, breezy;93;75;SSE;15;60%;15%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun;93;71;SSE;13;63%;15%;5
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, humid;88;69;SSE;9;67%;31%;6
Gainesville;Clouds and sun;88;72;SSE;12;79%;34%;5
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SE;14;73%;55%;5
Gatesville;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;SSE;9;66%;34%;5
Georgetown;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;8;67%;37%;5
Giddings;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;7;68%;55%;4
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;71;SSE;6;76%;28%;3
Graham;Sun and clouds;91;72;SSE;9;60%;36%;5
Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;SSE;10;62%;14%;5
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;75;SSE;10;66%;32%;4
Greenville;Sun and clouds;91;75;SSE;7;60%;44%;5
Guadalupe Pass;A shower or t-storm;75;60;SW;15;69%;69%;5
Hamilton;Partly sunny;91;71;SSE;10;64%;33%;5
Harlingen;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;SE;12;70%;35%;7
Hearne;Episodes of sunshine;92;73;SSE;7;71%;44%;5
Hebbronville;Sun and some clouds;93;74;ESE;9;60%;27%;8
Henderson;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;72;SSE;6;75%;39%;3
Hereford;Some sun, a t-storm;86;64;SSW;13;57%;80%;5
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;SSE;11;61%;33%;6
Hondo;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;SE;13;61%;30%;7
Houston;A t-storm in spots;88;76;ESE;7;77%;55%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;88;77;ESE;11;73%;55%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;89;77;ESE;7;71%;55%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ESE;8;79%;54%;5
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SE;9;73%;55%;6
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;8;73%;55%;4
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;89;76;ESE;10;80%;54%;5
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;88;76;ESE;10;76%;55%;4
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;5;73%;51%;4
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ESE;14;72%;55%;6
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;72;SSE;6;76%;30%;3
Jasper;A t-storm in spots;87;70;SE;4;78%;48%;4
Junction;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;70;SSE;14;58%;15%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;11;66%;44%;5
Kerrville;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;SE;10;72%;44%;5
Killeen;Some sun, humid;92;71;SSE;12;66%;36%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, humid;92;72;SSE;12;70%;36%;5
Kingsville Nas;Some sun, a t-storm;94;76;ESE;14;64%;66%;7
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SE;7;72%;55%;4
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;91;70;SE;9;70%;44%;4
Lancaster;Some sun, humid;91;73;SSE;9;67%;33%;5
Laredo;Mostly sunny, hot;97;77;SE;11;52%;7%;8
Llano;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;7;61%;33%;5
Longview;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;72;SSE;7;72%;26%;3
Lubbock;Showers and t-storms;80;67;SSW;14;79%;89%;3
Lufkin;Clouds and sun;88;72;SSE;8;76%;44%;5
Mcallen;Partly sunny, hot;96;78;SE;14;61%;33%;8
Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;92;72;SSE;13;68%;36%;5
Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;89;73;SSE;14;68%;31%;5
Mesquite;Sun and clouds;90;73;SSE;9;67%;44%;6
Midland;Some sun, not as hot;83;69;SW;15;67%;68%;3
Midland Airpark;Some sun, not as hot;83;69;SW;15;67%;68%;3
Midlothian;Partly sunny, humid;92;71;SSE;11;69%;33%;5
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;89;72;SSE;6;73%;38%;4
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, humid;91;71;SSE;15;67%;17%;6
Mount Pleasant;Humid and warmer;89;71;SSE;7;70%;39%;3
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;70;SSE;7;74%;31%;4
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;9;68%;44%;3
Odessa;Partly sunny;82;69;SE;12;70%;68%;3
Orange;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ESE;6;76%;56%;7
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ESE;12;69%;55%;6
Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;88;73;SSE;6;73%;39%;4
Pampa;Showers and t-storms;85;65;SSW;13;66%;82%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers and t-storms;88;61;SSW;16;61%;82%;6
Paris;Sunny intervals;88;71;SSE;9;66%;36%;4
Pecos;Showers and t-storms;82;67;SE;6;71%;86%;5
Perryton;A shower or t-storm;89;63;SSW;13;56%;80%;6
Plainview;Showers and t-storms;80;63;SSW;12;79%;86%;3
Pleasanton;Clouds and sun;93;73;SE;8;65%;30%;4
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;81;ESE;11;74%;55%;6
Port Isabel;A shower or t-storm;90;79;ESE;11;73%;61%;5
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;89;77;ESE;10;72%;55%;6
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;10;69%;44%;4
Robstown;A shower or t-storm;92;75;ESE;13;67%;60%;6
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ESE;11;69%;55%;5
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;89;70;SE;13;66%;15%;7
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;69;SSE;15;53%;34%;7
San Antonio;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;SE;8;67%;30%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Some sun, very warm;95;73;SE;10;63%;30%;4
San Marcos;Clouds and sun;93;72;SE;9;67%;44%;4
Seminole;Showers and t-storms;83;64;S;8;79%;90%;3
Sherman-Denison;Rather cloudy;90;73;SSE;14;71%;33%;5
Snyder;Partly sunny;85;69;SSW;11;67%;66%;4
Sonora;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;72;SSE;14;59%;31%;8
Stephenville;Partly sunny, humid;91;69;SSE;12;63%;16%;5
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;SSE;8;66%;28%;5
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;SSW;12;61%;65%;5
Temple;Partly sunny;92;70;SSE;14;71%;38%;4
Terrell;Some sun, humid;91;74;SSE;9;68%;23%;5
Tyler;Some sun, humid;90;73;SSE;8;70%;38%;4
Uvalde;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;9;64%;15%;6
Vernon;Showers and t-storms;91;73;S;13;64%;70%;5
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;10;74%;55%;6
Waco;Some sun, humid;93;72;SSE;13;65%;36%;5
Weslaco;Some sun;94;76;ESE;9;62%;34%;8
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;7;79%;55%;5
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;91;72;SSE;15;67%;44%;5
Wink;Showers and t-storms;82;65;W;11;71%;88%;3
Zapata;Partly sunny, hot;95;75;ESE;8;59%;30%;8
