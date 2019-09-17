TX Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunshine, very warm;93;69;ESE;7;52%;11%;7

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;ESE;7;49%;10%;7

Alice;A t-storm in spots;98;78;SSE;7;61%;50%;6

Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;SSE;5;56%;61%;8

Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;93;65;SSE;10;42%;15%;7

Angleton;Thunderstorms;82;72;S;12;92%;95%;2

Arlington;Lots of sun, warm;92;74;ESE;7;59%;38%;6

Austin;Couple of t-storms;93;73;E;4;64%;82%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Showers and t-storms;93;70;ESE;7;71%;86%;3

Bay;Heavy thunderstorms;84;78;S;10;95%;94%;3

Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;83;76;ESE;8;86%;96%;2

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;96;77;SSE;5;64%;64%;4

Borger;Partly sunny, warm;95;70;S;9;40%;14%;7

Bowie;Lots of sun, humid;91;67;SE;6;68%;31%;7

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;94;70;ESE;6;54%;17%;7

Brenham;Showers and t-storms;85;74;NW;5;84%;87%;2

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;91;67;SE;5;64%;29%;7

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;95;79;SSE;10;70%;52%;8

Brownwood;Partly sunny;92;68;ENE;6;58%;14%;7

Burnet;A p.m. t-storm;91;71;NE;6;63%;62%;4

Canadian;Partly sunny, warm;95;70;SSE;12;45%;12%;6

Castroville;A t-storm in spots;97;74;E;4;58%;47%;7

Childress;Mostly sunny, warm;94;71;SE;8;53%;12%;7

Cleburne;Partly sunny;92;72;E;7;64%;39%;5

College Station;Showers and t-storms;84;73;NNW;8;85%;85%;2

Comanche;Partly sunny;92;69;ENE;6;60%;21%;5

Conroe;A heavy thunderstorm;82;73;ESE;7;87%;94%;2

Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;94;78;S;9;69%;55%;5

Corsicana;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;E;7;63%;66%;5

Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;100;78;SE;4;53%;44%;7

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warm;94;60;S;9;35%;14%;7

Dallas Love;Lots of sun, warm;93;75;ESE;8;59%;38%;7

Dallas Redbird;Warm with some sun;91;72;ESE;9;62%;39%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Lots of sun, warm;93;74;ESE;9;62%;36%;7

Decatur;Mostly sunny;91;71;ESE;5;57%;32%;7

Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;102;76;SE;6;49%;42%;8

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;100;73;SE;6;53%;42%;8

Denton;Lots of sun, warm;92;72;ESE;7;60%;32%;7

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;6;46%;9%;8

Dumas;Mostly sunny, warm;93;65;S;9;41%;15%;7

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;98;78;SSE;9;60%;47%;9

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;SW;5;38%;24%;8

Ellington;Thunderstorms;79;73;S;12;93%;96%;2

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;97;77;SSE;6;57%;50%;7

Fort Hood;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;ENE;7;68%;80%;4

Fort Worth;Lots of sun, warm;92;73;ESE;7;55%;36%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Warm with sunshine;92;74;ESE;9;63%;34%;7

Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and warm;94;75;E;8;58%;36%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;E;7;62%;44%;5

Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;91;68;ENE;5;58%;46%;7

Gainesville;Sunshine and warm;91;71;SE;7;63%;39%;7

Galveston;Heavy thunderstorms;84;79;SSW;17;86%;97%;2

Gatesville;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;E;6;65%;65%;5

Georgetown;A shower or t-storm;90;72;NE;6;67%;80%;2

Giddings;Showers and t-storms;88;73;N;6;75%;82%;2

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;91;71;SE;6;70%;44%;6

Graham;Sunshine and warm;93;68;ESE;5;58%;19%;7

Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;E;7;58%;44%;5

Grand Prairie;Lots of sun, warm;92;74;ESE;7;59%;44%;6

Greenville;Mostly sunny;93;74;SE;5;54%;44%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Lots of sun, breezy;84;65;S;13;45%;43%;8

Hamilton;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;ENE;6;63%;63%;4

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;96;77;SSE;14;66%;50%;7

Hearne;A t-storm in spots;86;73;NE;6;73%;73%;2

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SSE;5;55%;46%;6

Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;SE;6;71%;44%;5

Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;93;65;SSE;8;43%;15%;7

Hillsboro;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;E;6;60%;66%;4

Hondo;A t-storm in spots;98;71;ENE;5;56%;45%;7

Houston;Heavy thunderstorms;81;75;SSW;13;91%;99%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Heavy thunderstorms;81;74;SW;13;89%;98%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Heavy thunderstorms;81;76;WSW;8;85%;99%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Heavy thunderstorms;80;72;SSW;10;96%;96%;2

Houston Clover;Thunderstorms;81;73;S;11;89%;95%;2

Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;81;71;SSW;9;89%;95%;2

Houston Hull;Heavy thunderstorms;82;72;W;11;95%;99%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;81;75;SW;13;88%;98%;2

Huntsville;A heavy thunderstorm;83;72;E;4;84%;91%;2

Ingleside;A shower or t-storm;92;81;S;11;74%;80%;5

Jacksonville;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;ESE;6;74%;67%;3

Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;ESE;5;89%;100%;3

Junction;A t-storm in spots;96;67;ESE;4;56%;43%;8

Kellyusa Airport;A shower or t-storm;96;74;E;5;61%;62%;7

Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;94;70;E;5;60%;45%;7

Killeen;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;ENE;7;68%;80%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;A p.m. t-storm;91;69;ENE;7;72%;83%;4

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;98;77;SSE;9;61%;53%;7

La Grange;Showers and t-storms;88;74;WNW;5;81%;84%;2

Lago Vista;Couple of t-storms;90;72;E;5;71%;82%;4

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;91;73;ESE;6;60%;44%;5

Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;SSE;5;45%;14%;8

Llano;A p.m. t-storm;95;71;ENE;5;57%;60%;5

Longview;Sunshine and warm;91;72;SE;6;66%;44%;6

Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;92;67;SSE;8;51%;14%;7

Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;82;71;ESE;9;85%;88%;2

Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;100;79;SSE;12;55%;46%;9

Mcgregor;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;ENE;8;71%;66%;5

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;91;73;SE;8;63%;38%;7

Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;91;73;ESE;6;59%;44%;7

Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;ESE;7;43%;11%;8

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;ESE;7;43%;11%;8

Midlothian;Partial sunshine;91;70;E;6;68%;44%;5

Mineola;Mostly sunny;90;72;ESE;5;67%;44%;6

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, humid;91;68;ESE;7;67%;36%;7

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;94;70;SE;6;59%;42%;7

Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;ESE;6;77%;98%;3

New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;93;73;ENE;5;63%;73%;4

Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;94;69;SE;7;47%;11%;8

Orange;Thunderstorms;84;76;SE;6;86%;98%;2

Palacios;Thunderstorms;87;79;S;13;86%;94%;2

Palestine;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;ESE;7;70%;66%;3

Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;94;67;SSE;11;42%;30%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;95;65;SSE;11;39%;13%;7

Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;SSE;7;56%;34%;7

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SE;5;44%;23%;8

Perryton;Partly sunny, warm;95;67;S;10;40%;11%;6

Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;SSE;8;54%;16%;7

Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;97;74;E;4;61%;79%;6

Port Aransas;A shower or t-storm;89;82;S;11;73%;73%;5

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SSE;12;70%;53%;9

Port Lavaca;Thunderstorms;88;79;S;7;79%;86%;2

Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;94;72;E;5;65%;79%;5

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;95;78;S;8;65%;54%;5

Rockport;Showers and t-storms;91;82;S;9;72%;80%;5

Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;92;70;E;4;56%;42%;8

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;97;66;ESE;4;49%;10%;8

San Antonio;A shower or t-storm;96;75;E;4;60%;84%;7

San Antonio Stinson;A shower or t-storm;98;78;E;5;58%;84%;7

San Marcos;Showers and t-storms;93;72;NE;6;62%;86%;4

Seminole;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;SE;6;47%;14%;7

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;93;73;ESE;7;64%;26%;7

Snyder;Sunshine and warm;92;68;ESE;6;56%;11%;7

Sonora;Partly sunny;94;68;E;5;53%;10%;8

Stephenville;Humid with some sun;90;68;E;5;65%;30%;4

Sulphur Springs;Sunshine and warm;93;71;SE;6;57%;42%;7

Sweetwater;Sunshine and warm;93;70;ESE;7;51%;10%;7

Temple;A p.m. t-storm;90;68;NE;8;76%;79%;4

Terrell;Sunshine and warm;92;74;ESE;6;62%;44%;6

Tyler;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;ESE;7;64%;56%;5

Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;97;73;ESE;4;59%;43%;8

Vernon;Sunshine and warm;96;72;SE;7;47%;12%;7

Victoria;Thunderstorms;90;77;S;6;81%;88%;3

Waco;A p.m. t-storm;90;69;ENE;8;69%;66%;4

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;97;78;SSE;10;59%;47%;9

Wharton;Thunderstorms;83;75;SW;7;88%;94%;2

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;7;62%;15%;7

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SSW;7;38%;17%;8

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;99;77;SE;5;55%;45%;9

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather