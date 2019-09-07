TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny, breezy, hot;97;72;SSE;14;40%;7%;8
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and hot;97;70;S;14;39%;7%;8
Alice;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSE;12;65%;33%;9
Alpine;Partly sunny;87;64;SSE;8;58%;44%;9
Amarillo;Clouds and sun;92;66;S;13;42%;62%;7
Angleton;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;S;8;65%;11%;9
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;9;44%;6%;8
Austin;Mostly sunny;100;73;S;8;50%;9%;9
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;S;11;57%;9%;9
Bay;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;S;7;67%;9%;9
Beaumont;Hot with sunshine;96;75;SSW;5;62%;19%;9
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SE;10;62%;34%;9
Borger;Mostly cloudy, warm;94;71;S;11;39%;44%;6
Bowie;Sunny and hot;96;67;S;9;46%;7%;8
Breckenridge;Hot with sunshine;98;73;S;10;40%;7%;8
Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;6;54%;8%;9
Bridgeport;Sunshine and hot;97;67;S;9;43%;7%;8
Brownsville;A t-storm around;93;78;SE;11;71%;48%;9
Brownwood;Sunshine and hot;96;68;S;10;50%;6%;8
Burnet;Sunshine and hot;96;72;SSE;8;54%;11%;9
Canadian;Sunny and very warm;96;72;SSE;12;38%;27%;8
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SE;9;59%;20%;9
Childress;Sunny and hot;95;70;S;12;45%;34%;8
Cleburne;Hot with sunshine;99;71;SSE;10;51%;6%;8
College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;S;9;55%;8%;9
Comanche;Sunshine and hot;97;70;S;11;46%;6%;8
Conroe;Sunshine and hot;99;71;S;6;53%;13%;9
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;92;75;SSE;12;70%;35%;9
Corsicana;Hot with sunshine;100;73;SSE;9;48%;5%;8
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;11;54%;17%;9
Dalhart;Partly sunny;92;63;S;15;45%;44%;6
Dallas Love;Sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;10;40%;6%;8
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;S;11;42%;6%;8
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;11;42%;6%;8
Decatur;Sunshine and hot;97;71;S;8;41%;7%;8
Del Rio;Lots of sun, breezy;98;76;SSE;14;57%;28%;9
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SSE;14;61%;28%;9
Denton;Sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;11;46%;6%;8
Dryden;Brilliant sunshine;96;71;SE;11;53%;15%;9
Dumas;Partly sunny;91;66;S;14;43%;44%;8
Edinburg;A strong t-storm;95;78;SE;10;64%;44%;10
El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;94;71;SW;7;41%;63%;8
Ellington;Mostly sunny and hot;94;77;S;7;58%;12%;9
Falfurrias;A t-storm around;95;76;SE;8;62%;45%;9
Fort Hood;Sunny and hot;97;71;S;11;52%;6%;9
Fort Worth;Sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;10;43%;6%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunshine and hot;98;74;S;12;42%;6%;8
Fort Worth Nas;Hot with sunshine;98;73;S;12;40%;6%;8
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and hot;100;70;S;10;43%;6%;8
Fredericksburg;Sunshine;93;70;SSE;8;55%;15%;9
Gainesville;Hot with sunshine;97;70;SSE;10;49%;6%;8
Galveston;Mostly sunny;92;80;S;8;66%;13%;9
Gatesville;Sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;9;50%;5%;8
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;9;54%;7%;9
Giddings;Sunshine and hot;100;74;S;7;51%;9%;9
Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;SSE;5;51%;10%;8
Graham;Hot with sunshine;98;68;SSE;8;42%;7%;8
Granbury;Hot with sunshine;99;72;SSE;9;44%;7%;8
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;9;44%;6%;8
Greenville;Sunshine and hot;100;71;SSE;7;41%;6%;8
Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;83;62;SSE;14;51%;78%;9
Hamilton;Sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;10;49%;6%;8
Harlingen;A t-storm around;94;76;SSE;13;69%;47%;10
Hearne;Hot with sunshine;100;71;SSE;7;54%;9%;9
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;94;74;SE;9;63%;28%;9
Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;S;5;51%;15%;8
Hereford;Clouds and sun, warm;92;66;S;12;44%;66%;7
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;10;45%;6%;8
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;11;58%;30%;9
Houston;Mostly sunny;98;76;S;6;55%;11%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny and hot;95;76;S;8;58%;11%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;4;54%;11%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;95;73;S;5;64%;11%;9
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;94;75;S;6;61%;11%;9
Houston Hooks;Sunshine and hot;97;71;S;5;57%;10%;9
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;S;8;64%;10%;9
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;S;7;55%;11%;9
Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;6;52%;12%;9
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;92;78;SSE;12;70%;55%;9
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;6;49%;13%;8
Jasper;Hot with sunshine;97;72;S;4;56%;23%;9
Junction;Brilliant sunshine;96;70;SSE;11;53%;13%;9
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;10;57%;17%;9
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;10;62%;17%;9
Killeen;Sunny and hot;97;71;S;11;52%;6%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and hot;98;73;S;11;55%;6%;9
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, humid;94;76;SSE;12;67%;34%;9
La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;6;57%;8%;9
Lago Vista;Sunny and hot;95;72;SSE;8;58%;10%;9
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;8;45%;6%;8
Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;SE;11;56%;13%;9
Llano;Hot with sunshine;99;71;SSE;7;50%;12%;9
Longview;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;S;6;49%;13%;8
Lubbock;Sunshine and warm;93;69;S;12;43%;66%;8
Lufkin;Sunny and hot;98;69;SSW;5;56%;17%;8
Mcallen;Partly sunny, humid;95;79;SE;13;62%;30%;10
Mcgregor;Sunshine and hot;99;71;S;12;52%;6%;8
Mckinney;Sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;11;42%;6%;8
Mesquite;Sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;8;45%;6%;8
Midland;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;13;48%;35%;9
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;13;48%;35%;9
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;S;9;47%;6%;8
Mineola;Hot with sunshine;99;71;SSE;6;49%;8%;8
Mineral Wells;Sunny and hot;97;68;S;11;45%;6%;8
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;100;69;SSE;6;46%;9%;8
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;99;68;S;5;54%;20%;8
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;9;56%;15%;9
Odessa;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;13;47%;36%;9
Orange;Sunshine and warm;96;74;SSW;4;60%;21%;9
Palacios;Partly sunny;92;79;S;10;62%;28%;9
Palestine;Sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;6;52%;9%;8
Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;SSE;13;37%;35%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;94;66;SW;12;40%;33%;8
Paris;Sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;8;44%;6%;8
Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;SE;7;47%;42%;9
Perryton;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;S;10;40%;25%;6
Plainview;Mostly sunny;90;66;S;11;47%;70%;8
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SE;8;58%;16%;9
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;89;81;SSE;10;74%;29%;9
Port Isabel;A t-storm around;90;81;SSE;11;72%;48%;10
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;94;79;SSE;9;60%;28%;9
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;10;61%;15%;9
Robstown;Mostly sunny;92;75;SSE;11;68%;34%;9
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;90;80;SSE;10;71%;28%;9
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;90;71;SSE;12;63%;15%;9
San Angelo;Sunny, breezy, hot;97;69;SSE;14;46%;6%;9
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;9;59%;17%;9
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;10;54%;16%;9
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;10;54%;12%;9
Seminole;Partly sunny;91;68;SSE;9;48%;64%;9
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and hot;97;72;S;9;45%;6%;8
Snyder;Sunny and hot;94;71;S;11;47%;26%;8
Sonora;Brilliant sunshine;93;71;SSE;13;56%;7%;9
Stephenville;Sunny and hot;97;67;S;10;45%;7%;8
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;7;43%;6%;8
Sweetwater;Sunny and very warm;95;72;S;12;42%;14%;8
Temple;Sunny and hot;98;69;S;13;55%;6%;9
Terrell;Hot with sunshine;100;72;SSE;8;48%;6%;8
Tyler;Mostly sunny;101;72;SSE;7;47%;10%;8
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;9;61%;24%;9
Vernon;Sunny and hot;99;75;S;11;36%;13%;8
Victoria;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;10;61%;28%;9
Waco;Sunny and hot;99;71;S;12;49%;6%;8
Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;SE;10;64%;47%;10
Wharton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;6;65%;10%;9
Wichita Falls;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;11;43%;8%;8
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;SE;12;43%;39%;9
Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;SE;8;61%;14%;10
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather