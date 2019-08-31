TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;7;48%;27%;9
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;6;43%;26%;9
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SE;7;56%;22%;10
Alpine;Partly sunny;88;62;SE;7;50%;6%;10
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;95;69;SSE;9;48%;5%;9
Angleton;Brilliant sunshine;95;71;E;8;62%;16%;10
Arlington;Mostly sunny;94;72;ESE;5;58%;19%;9
Austin;Warm with sunshine;97;75;ESE;2;52%;28%;9
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;97;73;ESE;4;60%;27%;9
Bay;Mostly sunny;96;72;E;6;64%;15%;10
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;95;73;E;6;61%;24%;9
Beeville;Lots of sun, warm;99;72;SE;6;56%;23%;10
Borger;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;7;50%;4%;8
Bowie;Sunshine and humid;91;70;ESE;3;65%;19%;9
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;6;53%;24%;9
Brenham;Mostly sunny;97;71;ESE;5;59%;26%;9
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, humid;93;70;E;3;58%;16%;9
Brownsville;Sunny and very warm;97;76;NE;8;60%;61%;10
Brownwood;Sunshine and nice;92;69;ESE;5;57%;30%;9
Burnet;Mostly sunny;93;72;E;5;56%;32%;9
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;SSE;8;58%;4%;8
Castroville;Mostly sunny;96;71;ENE;5;57%;35%;10
Childress;Mostly sunny, humid;95;71;SE;5;61%;4%;9
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;93;71;ESE;5;65%;25%;9
College Station;Mostly sunny;96;72;E;5;59%;29%;9
Comanche;Mostly sunny;93;70;SE;5;57%;28%;9
Conroe;Brilliant sunshine;97;70;E;5;56%;16%;9
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;ESE;8;61%;44%;10
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;95;71;ESE;6;61%;26%;9
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;SE;6;50%;29%;10
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;96;64;S;10;45%;4%;8
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;96;77;ENE;4;56%;21%;9
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;95;74;ENE;5;57%;20%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;94;75;NE;5;59%;19%;9
Decatur;Mostly sunny;92;71;ESE;5;59%;16%;9
Del Rio;Warm with sunshine;98;75;ENE;7;52%;44%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and warm;95;72;ENE;7;55%;44%;10
Denton;Mostly sunny;93;71;E;5;63%;18%;9
Dryden;Partly sunny;95;70;SE;7;49%;30%;10
Dumas;Mostly sunny;94;67;SSE;8;50%;4%;8
Edinburg;Sunny and very warm;100;75;E;7;52%;31%;10
El Paso;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;7;36%;7%;10
Ellington;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSE;7;55%;15%;9
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;E;6;51%;24%;10
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;94;73;ESE;4;60%;27%;9
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;94;73;SE;5;57%;18%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;95;73;NE;5;58%;17%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;95;76;NE;5;53%;19%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;95;71;NE;3;57%;20%;9
Fredericksburg;Sunshine and nice;90;67;ESE;5;58%;37%;10
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, humid;91;70;ESE;5;68%;24%;9
Galveston;Mostly sunny;93;82;ESE;11;62%;29%;10
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;93;70;E;4;57%;27%;9
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;94;71;E;5;58%;28%;9
Giddings;Mostly sunny;97;72;E;5;54%;29%;9
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;94;70;ENE;4;59%;9%;9
Graham;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;5;58%;21%;9
Granbury;Mostly sunny;94;72;ESE;5;57%;24%;9
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;94;74;ESE;5;59%;18%;9
Greenville;Mostly sunny;96;72;E;4;53%;25%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;86;66;E;17;38%;4%;10
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, nice;92;70;ESE;5;58%;27%;9
Harlingen;Sunny and very warm;97;72;NE;10;59%;32%;10
Hearne;Mostly sunny;95;69;E;5;63%;28%;9
Hebbronville;Sunshine and warm;98;70;ESE;6;50%;23%;10
Henderson;Abundant sunshine;95;69;E;5;56%;8%;9
Hereford;Mostly sunny;96;69;SSE;8;44%;6%;9
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;94;72;E;5;56%;26%;9
Hondo;Mostly sunny;96;71;E;6;54%;36%;10
Houston;Mostly sunny;97;74;SE;6;58%;15%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sun;95;74;SSE;8;55%;15%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;3;51%;14%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;Abundant sunshine;95;70;SE;5;62%;15%;10
Houston Clover;Sunshine;94;74;N;6;58%;16%;10
Houston Hooks;Sunshine;96;70;SSE;5;56%;16%;9
Houston Hull;Plenty of sunshine;97;71;SSE;6;61%;14%;9
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;7;55%;14%;9
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;97;70;E;4;59%;19%;9
Ingleside;Sunshine;94;77;E;8;62%;32%;10
Jacksonville;Abundant sunshine;95;71;E;5;58%;12%;9
Jasper;Abundant sunshine;95;72;ENE;4;57%;14%;9
Junction;Mostly sunny;94;70;ESE;4;56%;40%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;97;74;SE;5;52%;33%;10
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, nice;91;68;E;5;62%;39%;10
Killeen;Mostly sunny;94;73;ESE;4;60%;27%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;94;72;E;4;63%;27%;9
Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and warm;98;72;ESE;8;59%;33%;10
La Grange;Mostly sunny;98;72;ESE;4;59%;30%;9
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;92;73;ENE;3;61%;30%;9
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;94;71;E;5;60%;23%;9
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;SE;6;48%;33%;10
Llano;Mostly sunny;95;70;ESE;5;55%;35%;9
Longview;Sunny;96;70;E;5;55%;6%;9
Lubbock;Partly sunny;94;70;SSE;7;51%;11%;9
Lufkin;Sunny;96;71;S;5;56%;8%;9
Mcallen;Sunshine and hot;101;75;E;8;52%;31%;10
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;4;63%;27%;9
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;93;71;NE;4;61%;25%;9
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;94;72;E;5;59%;23%;9
Midland;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;6;46%;20%;9
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;6;46%;20%;9
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;94;72;ENE;2;60%;22%;9
Mineola;Mostly sunny;94;70;E;4;62%;14%;9
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;94;71;E;5;57%;18%;9
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;94;69;E;5;57%;11%;9
Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;ENE;5;57%;4%;9
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;96;72;E;6;56%;30%;10
Odessa;Partly sunny, nice;94;69;SSE;7;47%;22%;9
Orange;Mostly sunny;94;72;E;5;62%;29%;9
Palacios;Hot with sunshine;95;74;E;8;58%;15%;10
Palestine;Mostly sunny;94;71;E;5;57%;16%;9
Pampa;Mostly sunny;94;70;SSE;9;53%;4%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SSE;7;47%;4%;8
Paris;Mostly sunny;92;70;E;5;56%;19%;9
Pecos;Partly sunny;97;68;SE;6;44%;17%;9
Perryton;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;SSE;9;56%;4%;8
Plainview;Mostly sunny;92;65;SSE;7;55%;8%;9
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;99;71;ESE;5;56%;31%;10
Port Aransas;Sunshine;91;81;E;8;68%;32%;10
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;80;NE;10;67%;77%;10
Port Lavaca;Plenty of sun;95;74;ESE;7;61%;14%;10
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;5;55%;31%;10
Robstown;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;ESE;7;59%;23%;10
Rockport;Plenty of sunshine;93;79;E;7;65%;44%;10
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;88;70;ESE;6;59%;42%;10
San Angelo;Sun and some clouds;95;70;S;5;49%;33%;9
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;97;74;ENE;5;56%;32%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Sunshine and warm;99;75;SE;5;47%;31%;10
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;96;72;E;6;55%;29%;10
Seminole;Partly sunny;93;67;SSE;5;49%;18%;9
Sherman-Denison;Humid with sunshine;92;73;ESE;3;69%;26%;9
Snyder;Partly sunny, humid;94;70;SE;6;55%;10%;9
Sonora;Sunshine, pleasant;91;69;SE;6;56%;39%;10
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, nice;92;71;SSE;4;56%;27%;9
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;95;72;ENE;5;56%;23%;9
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, humid;94;72;SE;6;51%;15%;9
Temple;Mostly sunny, humid;95;72;ESE;5;64%;27%;9
Terrell;Mostly sunny;94;71;E;5;61%;23%;9
Tyler;Sunny;96;73;E;5;56%;12%;9
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;94;70;ENE;5;59%;41%;10
Vernon;Mostly sunny;96;73;SE;7;52%;9%;9
Victoria;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;7;60%;17%;10
Waco;Mostly sunny;94;73;ENE;6;60%;26%;9
Weslaco;Sunny and very warm;99;75;ENE;8;52%;31%;10
Wharton;Mostly sunny;97;71;SE;6;62%;14%;10
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;4;66%;13%;9
Wink;Partly sunny;97;71;SE;7;40%;20%;9
Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;ESE;5;54%;30%;10
_____
