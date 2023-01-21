TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

146 FPUS54 KEPZ 211038

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

338 AM MST Sat Jan 21 2023

TXZ418-211145-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

338 AM MST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ419-211145-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

338 AM MST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ420-211145-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

338 AM MST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ423-211145-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

338 AM MST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance

of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ421-211145-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

338 AM MST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. A

slight chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ422-211145-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

338 AM MST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and brisk. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ424-211145-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

338 AM MST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s.

