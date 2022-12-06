TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, December 5, 2022

_____

263 FPUS54 KEPZ 061011

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

311 AM MST Tue Dec 6 2022

TXZ418-070015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

311 AM MST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ419-070015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

311 AM MST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ420-070015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

311 AM MST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ423-070015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

311 AM MST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ421-070015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

311 AM MST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ422-070015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

311 AM MST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ424-070015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

311 AM MST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Hefner

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather