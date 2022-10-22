TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

_____

745 FPUS54 KEPZ 221007

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

407 AM MDT Sat Oct 22 2022

TXZ418-222215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

407 AM MDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ419-222215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

407 AM MDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ420-222215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

407 AM MDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-222215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

407 AM MDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ421-222215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

407 AM MDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy

and much cooler with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ422-222215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

407 AM MDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ424-222215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

407 AM MDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather