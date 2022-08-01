TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

311 PM MDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

311 PM MDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 96 to 102. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

311 PM MDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

311 PM MDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

311 PM MDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

311 PM MDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

311 PM MDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

311 PM MDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

