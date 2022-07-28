TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 _____ 219 FPUS54 KEPZ 280818 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 218 AM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022 TXZ418-282230- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 218 AM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ419-282230- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 218 AM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ420-282230- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 218 AM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ423-282230- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 218 AM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ421-282230- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 218 AM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ422-282230- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 218 AM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ424-282230- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 218 AM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$