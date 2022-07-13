TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

514 FPUS54 KEPZ 130930

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

330 AM MDT Wed Jul 13 2022

TXZ418-132215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

330 AM MDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 96 to

101.

$$

TXZ419-132215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

330 AM MDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-132215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

330 AM MDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-132215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

330 AM MDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ421-132215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

330 AM MDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-132215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

330 AM MDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-132215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

330 AM MDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

_____

