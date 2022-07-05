TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ 015 FPUS54 KEPZ 050909 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 309 AM MDT Tue Jul 5 2022 TXZ418-060000- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 309 AM MDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ419-060000- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 309 AM MDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ420-060000- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 309 AM MDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ423-060000- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 309 AM MDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ421-060000- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 309 AM MDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ422-060000- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 309 AM MDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ424-060000- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 309 AM MDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$