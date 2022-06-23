TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

347 FPUS54 KEPZ 230836

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

236 AM MDT Thu Jun 23 2022

TXZ418-232215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

236 AM MDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ419-232215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

236 AM MDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ420-232215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

236 AM MDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ423-232215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

236 AM MDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-232215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

236 AM MDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ422-232215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

236 AM MDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ424-232215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

236 AM MDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

