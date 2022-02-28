TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022

_____

176 FPUS54 KEPZ 281010

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

310 AM MST Mon Feb 28 2022

TXZ418-010100-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

310 AM MST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ419-010100-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

310 AM MST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ420-010100-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

310 AM MST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-010100-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

310 AM MST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ421-010100-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

310 AM MST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-010100-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

310 AM MST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ424-010100-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

310 AM MST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather