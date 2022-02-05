TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022

795 FPUS54 KEPZ 050909

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

209 AM MST Sat Feb 5 2022

TXZ418-060015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

209 AM MST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ419-060015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

209 AM MST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ420-060015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

209 AM MST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ423-060015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

209 AM MST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ421-060015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

209 AM MST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower teens. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ422-060015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

209 AM MST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ424-060015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

209 AM MST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Hefner

