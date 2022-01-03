TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022

_____

115 FPUS54 KEPZ 031011

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

311 AM MST Mon Jan 3 2022

TXZ418-040145-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

311 AM MST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ419-040145-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

311 AM MST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ420-040145-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

311 AM MST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-040145-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

311 AM MST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ421-040145-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

311 AM MST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ422-040145-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

311 AM MST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-040145-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

311 AM MST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather