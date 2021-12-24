TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

314 AM MST Fri Dec 24 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

314 AM MST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

314 AM MST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

314 AM MST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

314 AM MST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

314 AM MST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

314 AM MST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

314 AM MST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 70.

