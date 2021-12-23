TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

226 FPUS54 KEPZ 231010

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

310 AM MST Thu Dec 23 2021

TXZ418-232315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

310 AM MST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ419-232315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

310 AM MST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ420-232315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

310 AM MST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-232315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

310 AM MST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-232315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

310 AM MST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ422-232315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

310 AM MST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-232315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

310 AM MST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

