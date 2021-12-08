TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

327 AM MST Wed Dec 8 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

327 AM MST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

327 AM MST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around

60. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

327 AM MST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs

55 to 60. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

327 AM MST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

327 AM MST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Very windy.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 35 to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

327 AM MST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 55 to 60. West winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

327 AM MST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 25 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

