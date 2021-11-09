TX El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021 _____ 551 FPUS54 KEPZ 090927 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 227 AM MST Tue Nov 9 2021 TXZ418-100100- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 227 AM MST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ419-100100- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 227 AM MST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ420-100100- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 227 AM MST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ423-100100- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 227 AM MST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ421-100100- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 227 AM MST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. $$ TXZ422-100100- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 227 AM MST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ424-100100- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 227 AM MST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$