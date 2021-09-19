TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021

596 FPUS54 KEPZ 190908

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

308 AM MDT Sun Sep 19 2021

TXZ418-192330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

308 AM MDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ419-192330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

308 AM MDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-192330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

308 AM MDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ423-192330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

308 AM MDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-192330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

308 AM MDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ422-192330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

308 AM MDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ424-192330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

308 AM MDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

