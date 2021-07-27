TX El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021 _____ 375 FPUS54 KEPZ 271019 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 419 AM MDT Tue Jul 27 2021 TXZ418-272315- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 419 AM MDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. $$ TXZ419-272315- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 419 AM MDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ420-272315- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 419 AM MDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ423-272315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 419 AM MDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ421-272315- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 419 AM MDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. $$ TXZ422-272315- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 419 AM MDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ424-272315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 419 AM MDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$