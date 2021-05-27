TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

303 AM MDT Thu May 27 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

303 AM MDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

303 AM MDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

303 AM MDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

303 AM MDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

303 AM MDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

303 AM MDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

303 AM MDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

