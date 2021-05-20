TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

350 AM MDT Thu May 20 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

350 AM MDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

350 AM MDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

350 AM MDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

350 AM MDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

350 AM MDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

350 AM MDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

60 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

350 AM MDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather