TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021

_____

311 FPUS54 KEPZ 261015

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

315 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021

TXZ418-270000-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

315 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ419-270000-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

315 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ420-270000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

315 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

snow showers and slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 40 to 45. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ423-270000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

315 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

TXZ421-270000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

315 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening. Windy. Lows around 20. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-270000-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

315 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening. Windy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ424-270000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

315 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

Hefner

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather