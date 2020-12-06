TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020
_____
021 FPUS54 KEPZ 061000
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
300 AM MST Sun Dec 6 2020
TXZ418-062330-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
300 AM MST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ419-062330-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
300 AM MST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
TXZ420-062330-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
300 AM MST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ423-062330-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
300 AM MST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ421-062330-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
300 AM MST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
TXZ422-062330-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
300 AM MST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy. Highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
TXZ424-062330-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
300 AM MST Sun Dec 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
30 to 35. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
