TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

317 AM MST Tue Nov 17 2020

TXZ418-180015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

317 AM MST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ419-180015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

317 AM MST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ420-180015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

317 AM MST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ423-180015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

317 AM MST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ421-180015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

317 AM MST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ422-180015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

317 AM MST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ424-180015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

317 AM MST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

