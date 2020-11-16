TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

094 FPUS54 KEPZ 161002

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

302 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

TXZ418-170030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

302 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ419-170030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

302 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ420-170030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

302 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-170030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

302 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ421-170030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

302 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ422-170030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

302 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ424-170030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

302 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather