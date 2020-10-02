TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020

_____

281 FPUS54 KEPZ 020838

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

238 AM MDT Fri Oct 2 2020

TXZ418-022215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

238 AM MDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ419-022215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

238 AM MDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ420-022215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

238 AM MDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ423-022215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

238 AM MDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ421-022215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

238 AM MDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ422-022215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

238 AM MDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ424-022215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

238 AM MDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather