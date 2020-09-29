TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

323 FPUS54 KEPZ 290902

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

302 AM MDT Tue Sep 29 2020

TXZ418-300000-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

302 AM MDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-300000-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

302 AM MDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-300000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

302 AM MDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-300000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

302 AM MDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ421-300000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

302 AM MDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ422-300000-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

302 AM MDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ424-300000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

302 AM MDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

