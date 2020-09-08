TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

334 AM MDT Tue Sep 8 2020

TXZ418-082330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

334 AM MDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph near the

west slopes of the Franklin Mountains. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ419-082330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

334 AM MDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows 55 to 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ420-082330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

334 AM MDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy,

cooler. Lows 55 to 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ423-082330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

334 AM MDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ421-082330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

334 AM MDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the east 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ422-082330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

334 AM MDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ424-082330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

334 AM MDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

