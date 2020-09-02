TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

410 FPUS54 KEPZ 020813

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

213 AM MDT Wed Sep 2 2020

TXZ418-022300-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

213 AM MDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ419-022300-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

213 AM MDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ420-022300-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

213 AM MDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-022300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

213 AM MDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-022300-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

213 AM MDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ422-022300-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

213 AM MDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ424-022300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

213 AM MDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

Dennhardt

