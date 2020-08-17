TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

_____

754 FPUS54 KEPZ 170924

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

324 AM MDT Mon Aug 17 2020

TXZ418-172245-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

324 AM MDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ419-172245-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

324 AM MDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-172245-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

324 AM MDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-172245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

324 AM MDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ421-172245-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

324 AM MDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-172245-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

324 AM MDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ424-172245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

324 AM MDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather