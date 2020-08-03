TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

_____

115 FPUS54 KEPZ 031057

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020

TXZ418-032215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ419-032215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-032215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ421-032215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-032215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather