TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020

_____

206 FPUS54 KEPZ 310957

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020

TXZ418-312215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100.

$$

TXZ419-312215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-312215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-312215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ421-312215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ422-312215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-312215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

357 AM MDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

$$

_____

