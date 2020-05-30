TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

_____

623 FPUS54 KEPZ 300903

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

303 AM MDT Sat May 30 2020

TXZ418-310000-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

303 AM MDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ419-310000-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

303 AM MDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ420-310000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

303 AM MDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ423-310000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

303 AM MDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ421-310000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

303 AM MDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-310000-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

303 AM MDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ424-310000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

303 AM MDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

