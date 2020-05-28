TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

411 AM MDT Thu May 28 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley



.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

90 to 95.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss



.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda



.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo



.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat



.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

90 to 95.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca



.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs



.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

90 to 95.

