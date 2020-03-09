TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

331 AM MDT Mon Mar 9 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

331 AM MDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

331 AM MDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

331 AM MDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

331 AM MDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

331 AM MDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

331 AM MDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

331 AM MDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

