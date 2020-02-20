TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

_____

858 FPUS54 KEPZ 201127

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

427 AM MST Thu Feb 20 2020

TXZ418-210030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

427 AM MST Thu Feb 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Windy. Slight chance of drizzle and light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ419-210030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

427 AM MST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Breezy. Slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-424-210030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

427 AM MST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Windy. Slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ420-210030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

427 AM MST Thu Feb 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Highs around 40. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Windy, colder. Slight chance of drizzle and light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ422-210030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

427 AM MST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Patchy fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Windy. Slight chance of drizzle and light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ421-210030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

427 AM MST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then slight

chance of drizzle and light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

_____

