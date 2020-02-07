TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

324 PM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

324 PM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

324 PM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

324 PM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

324 PM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

324 PM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

324 PM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

324 PM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

