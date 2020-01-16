TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

402 AM MST Thu Jan 16 2020

TXZ418-170045-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

402 AM MST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ419-170045-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

402 AM MST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ420-170045-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

402 AM MST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows 35 to 40.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Not

as cool. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TXZ423-170045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

402 AM MST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ421-170045-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

402 AM MST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ422-170045-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

402 AM MST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows 35 to 40.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Not

as cool. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ424-170045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

402 AM MST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

