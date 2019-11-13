TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

_____

404 FPUS54 KEPZ 131123

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

423 AM MST Wed Nov 13 2019

TXZ418-132315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

423 AM MST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ419-132315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

423 AM MST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ423-132315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

423 AM MST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ420-132315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

423 AM MST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

TXZ424-132315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

423 AM MST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

TXZ422-132315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

423 AM MST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ421-132315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

423 AM MST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather