TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

429 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

TXZ418-040145-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

429 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ419-040145-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

429 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

TXZ423-040145-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

429 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast up to

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ420-040145-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

429 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ424-040145-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

429 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ422-040145-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

429 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ421-040145-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

429 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

