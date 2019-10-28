TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

516 AM MDT Mon Oct 28 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

516 AM MDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

516 AM MDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

516 AM MDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

516 AM MDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

516 AM MDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

516 AM MDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

516 AM MDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

