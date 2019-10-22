TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

_____

330 FPUS54 KEPZ 220949

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

349 AM MDT Tue Oct 22 2019

TXZ418-419-222215-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

349 AM MDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ423-222215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

349 AM MDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ420-222215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

349 AM MDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ421-422-222215-

Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,

and Sierra Blanca

349 AM MDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ424-222215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

349 AM MDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NMZ410-411-222215-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

349 AM MDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

